US Army plans for possible Cuba operation: Police, medical units could be ready within 120 days — Report

The US Army Reserve is examining whether it can provide military police, medical personnel and other support units to the US Southern Command within the next four months, as the Trump administration steps up pressure on Cuba, CBS News reported.

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An internal Army message reviewed by the news outlet asks subordinate commands to assess the availability of six types of formations that could potentially come under Southern Command. The document says the units could be “possibly [be] needed in 90-120 days” and asks commands to respond to Army Reserve headquarters by September 25.

No deployment orders issued The message itself does not mention Cuba, does not specify the number of troops required, and does not identify where the forces could be deployed or what operation they would support. Multiple US officials told CBS News that the request is part of continued military planning focused on Cuba.

There is also no indication in the document that any units have received deployment orders, according to CBS News.

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Trump escalates pressure on Cuba The latest Army Reserve planning comes as Trump has stepped up pressure on Havana. In his September 22 address to the UN General Assembly, Trump called Cuba a “failed state” and said his administration was seeking a “fundamental change” there. He also said, “freedom will be coming to Cuba.” The Cuban delegation walked out during his remarks.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Cuba would defend its sovereignty and accused Washington of portraying the country as a threat to justify its policies.

Cuba faces fuel shortages, repeated blackouts The US has maintained its long-running trade embargo on Cuba, while the Trump administration has intensified economic pressure on the island. Cuba's power grid has collapsed repeatedly this year, with millions left without electricity during the latest outage reported by CBS News on September 19.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said conditions in Cuba will not improve without changes by the country's leadership.

Cuba rejects US pressure Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel subsequently said Cuba would defend its sovereignty and accused Washington of portraying the country as a threat to justify its policies.

The Trump administration has imposed additional economic pressure on Havana, including restrictions affecting fuel supplies. Cuba has faced severe electricity shortages and repeated power-grid failures amid its broader economic crisis.

Also Read | The Iran war is consuming the Trump presidency

US weighs new restrictions on Cuban officials travelling to UN The Trump administration is considering imposing new restrictions on Cuban officials travelling for the United Nations General Assembly, potentially making it harder for Havana’s representatives to attend an upcoming General Assembly vote on the decades-old US economic embargo, The Associated Press reported.

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Even though a sizable Cuban delegation was approved to attend this week’s UN General Assembly, the State Department is now considering “strict controls” on officials planning to return to New York next month for the annual vote on the US embargo, according to US officials and an internal document obtained by AP.

The officials, who spoke anonymously, said the details of any restrictions have not yet been finalised.

Cuba accuses US of ‘collective punishment’ The possible restrictions come as Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez accused Washington of imposing collective punishment on the Cuban people through its expanding economic measures.

Speaking to AP on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Rodríguez said the relationship between the two countries was defined by what he described as a tightening economic and financial blockade and a total oil “siege” that he compared to a naval blockade.

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Cuba-US talks reach impasse Rodríguez said there are currently no meetings scheduled with US officials but maintained that Havana remains willing to keep communication channels open.

He said previous discussions had been respectful but accused US officials of following them with increasingly aggressive public statements and policy decisions.