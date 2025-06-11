US Army’s 250th Anniversary on June 14: 6,500 troops, 50 aircraft, 28 Strykers—Inside Washington DC parade lineup

The 250th anniversary event marks a rare display of the Army’s full capability in the nation’s capital and serves to commemorate the founding of the US Army in 1775.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally with U.S. Army troops on June 10, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP
he US Army is set to mark its 250th anniversary on Saturday (June 14), with a large-scale celebration in Washington, D.C., that will feature a military parade, flyovers, equipment displays, and a public festival. The event will also coincide with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, although the Army has said there are no official plans to recognise his birthday. Nonetheless, Trump is expected to play a central role in the day’s ceremonies.

What’s planned for the day

The celebration will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a fitness competition and an Army birthday festival on the National Mall. The festival will include interactive displays, military demonstrations, and public engagement events aimed at showcasing Army history and capabilities.

The day will culminate in a massive parade through Washington, D.C., with Trump presiding over an enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony. Fireworks are scheduled for the evening, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will drop in to present Trump with a flag.

Troop and equipment deployment

More than 6,500 troops, 150 military vehicles, and 50 aircraft will take part in the parade. 

Equipment highlights include:

25+ M1 Abrams tanks

28 Stryker armored vehicles

Paladin self-propelled artillery units

M777 and M119 artillery pieces

The flyover segment will include Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook helicopters, as well as historic World War II-era aircraft such as the B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang.

Also featured in the parade: 34 horses, two mules, and a dog.

Security and crowd management

With hundreds of thousands expected to attend, security will be extensive. The US Secret Service is overseeing the effort, which includes:

18.5 miles of anti-scale fencing

17 miles of concrete barriers

Drones and surveillance systems

 

