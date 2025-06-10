US arrests another Chinese scientist from Wuhan for ‘smuggling illegal biological material’

US authorities arrested another Chinese scientist for allegedly smuggling biological material into She was arrested on Sunday after landing at the Detroit Metropolitan airport on a flight from Shanghai, according to charging documents.

The scientist, Chengxuan Han, was charged with smuggling goods into the US and making false statements.

She was accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit.