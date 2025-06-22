US attacks on Iran: ‘Well done’, Donald Trump gets praise from Republicans, sole Democrat John Fetterman

US-Iran war updates: United States President Donald Trump has recieved “immediate praise” from Republicans in Congress and at least one Democrat, for bombing three nuclear sites in Iran.

Advertisement

Dissenting from his fellow party-mates, Pennsylvania's Democract Senator John Fetterman, joined Republicans in praising Donald Trump for joining Israel's offensive against Iran, according to an AP report.

The report noted that these quick endorsements came after Donald Trump “publicly mulled” action in the middle-east and many Republicans said they trusted he would “make the right decision”.

Republicans line up to praise Trump: ‘Well done, courageous, America first…’ Sources told AP that House Speaker and Louisiana Senator (Republican) Mike Johnson, was briefed ahead of the strikes on June 21. In a statement, he said these military operations “should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, and Arkansas Senator (Republican), said he had also been in touch with the White House and “I am grateful to the US servicemembers who carried out these precise and successful strikes.”

Advertisement

Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), South Carolina's Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wrote: “Well done, President Trump”, adding that it was the “right call”.

Further, Senator John Cornyn, the Republican rep of Texas called the US military bombing three sites in Iran a “courageous and correct decision”. adding: “this is what leadership on the world stage looks like”.

Advertisement

And Alabama Senator Katie Britt, also Republican, called the bombings “strong and surgical”; while Oklahoma's Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin posted: “America first, always.”

Advertisement

Also, Roger Wicker, Republican Mississippi Senator and Chairman for the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called it a “deliberate and correct decision”, adding that the US has “very serious choices ahead to provide security for our citizens and our allies”.

Advertisement

Democrat John Fetterman joins praise wagon: ‘Correct move’ Till time of writing, John Fetterman, Democratic Senator of Pennsylvania, was the sole party member to lend his approval to the attacks. He has been an outspoken supporter of Israel as well.

Advertisement

“As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move,” he posted, adding that Iran can't have nuclear capabilites and “is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism”.

Both parties have seen splits in recent days over the prospect of striking Iran. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican and a longtime opponent of U.S. involvement in foreign wars, posted on X after Trump announced the attacks that “This is not Constitutional.”

Advertisement

Many Democrats have maintained that Congress should have a say. The Senate was scheduled to vote as soon as this week on a resolution by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine requiring congressional approval before the U.S. declared war on Iran or took specific military action.

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, posted on X after Trump’s announcement: “According to the Constitution we are both sworn to defend, my attention to this matter comes BEFORE bombs fall. Full stop.”