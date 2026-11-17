The US government has confirmed an investigation into Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed over suspected violations of export controls involving advanced semiconductors, bringing renewed scrutiny to the company's alleged role in facilitating China's access to Nvidia AI chips.

The US Departments of Commerce and Justice said on Monday (November 16) that the Commerce Department had launched an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 after identifying suspicious activity linked to the potential diversion of sensitive semiconductor technology.

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According to a joint statement, Commerce Department investigators sought records from Nvidia in May 2025 concerning direct or indirect sales of chips to Megaspeed. The chipmaker subsequently placed the Singapore-based company on its "no sell" list in June 2025.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is the US investigating Singapore-based Megaspeed? ⌵ US authorities are investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese companies access advanced Nvidia chips through overseas data centres, potentially bypassing US export controls. The suspected diversion has not been established as wrongdoing. 2 When did the US investigation into Megaspeed begin? ⌵ The Commerce Department launched its investigation in 2024 after identifying suspicious activity linked to the potential diversion of sensitive semiconductor technology. 3 What steps have US authorities taken in the Megaspeed chip probe? ⌵ Investigators sought records from Nvidia in May 2025 about direct or indirect chip sales to Megaspeed. In June, US officials and Singaporean law enforcement conducted an on-site end-use check and interviewed Megaspeed’s then CEO. 4 Why are overseas data centres part of the Megaspeed investigation? ⌵ US authorities are examining whether overseas data centres could let Chinese companies access advanced Nvidia computing power without directly importing the restricted chips. 5 Has Megaspeed been charged over the suspected Nvidia chip transfers? ⌵ The authorities have not disclosed any charges against Megaspeed. The investigation into potential export control violations is continuing, with the Justice Department leading the criminal probe.

In the same month, officials from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, working with Singaporean law enforcement authorities, conducted an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed and interviewed its then CEO, Alice Huang.

Following the enforcement action, the Department of Justice assumed the lead role in the criminal investigation into the company.

"The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred," the joint statement said.

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The authorities did not disclose details of any charges against Megaspeed, with the investigation continuing into potential export control violations.

How Megaspeed came under US scrutiny Megaspeed has faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese companies gain access to advanced Nvidia technology through overseas data centres, potentially bypassing US restrictions on semiconductor exports to China.

The investigation has attracted significant attention following reports linking Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang to Alice Huang, a former senior Megaspeed executive. The two are not related.

Reports have also raised allegations that Alice Huang may have had links to Chinese espionage efforts, although these remain suspicions and have not been established by the investigation.

The controversy intensified after Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a letter to Nvidia employees. He subsequently stepped down as CEO last week, according to the information provided.

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US crackdown on semiconductor smuggling The departments described semiconductors as among the most valuable and strategically important assets of the US economy, adding that they would continue pursuing cases involving attempts to compromise the country's technological advantage.

The investigation comes amid growing US efforts to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced AI chips through overseas cloud computing infrastructure, even as Washington seeks to maintain its lead in the global artificial intelligence race.

Singapore bars former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang from re-entering country amid Nvidia-China chip probe

Singapore has barred former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang from re-entering the country as investigations continue into the cloud computing firm's suspected role in helping Chinese companies circumvent US export controls on advanced Nvidia chips.

Megaspeed said on Sunday that Huang officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and maintained that it had conducted legitimate and lawful business.

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Singapore's government said on Monday that it had agreed to continue discussions with Washington over the Megaspeed matter.

The development comes after Singapore police said they had found insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed offences relating to suspected false declarations over server purchases. However, authorities issued her a warning for knowingly providing inaccurate information that understated her role in the company.

Huang had previously served as Megaspeed's chief executive, chairperson and one of its key controllers, Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said last week.

Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are continuing, the ministry said.

Nvidia-Megaspeed controversy The Singapore-based cloud computing firm has come under scrutiny over allegations that it helped Chinese companies bypass US export restrictions by facilitating access to advanced Nvidia technology through overseas data centres.

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The controversy escalated on November 8 after The New York Times reported that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who are not related, were romantically linked. The report also said some US government officials suspected that Alice Huang could be a Chinese spy.

The allegations have exposed disagreements within US President Donald Trump's administration over the handling of the case.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused the Commerce Department of ignoring reports that Megaspeed was diverting Nvidia technology to China. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate on the matter.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang has agreed to testify behind closed doors before the House of Representatives ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26.

The Nvidia chief acknowledged having an extramarital affair in a letter to employees. However, the letter did not identify the woman involved.

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The controversy comes amid heightened US scrutiny of China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips, with Washington seeking to prevent restricted Nvidia technology from reaching Chinese companies through overseas cloud computing infrastructure.