US blacklists Turkish bank and two subsidiaries over alleged Iran financial links

The United States has sanctioned a Turkish investment bank and two of its subsidiaries over alleged financial links to Iran, marking a significant expansion of Washington's campaign to cut Tehran off from international finance.

US sanctions Turkish lender amid Iran crackdown The US Treasury Department on Friday designated Istanbul-based Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi, along with Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi and Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi. All three were added to the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals list, effectively cutting them off from the US financial system and dollar-based transactions.

Washington says the bank provided important financial access for Iran's shadow banking network and facilitated tens of millions of dollars in transactions connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

The Treasury alleged that Golden Global was used to help move Iranian oil revenues from China to Turkey, where the money could then be converted into cash and gold. It also accused the bank of providing correspondent banking services to Iranian financial institutions, allowing transactions involving accounts controlled by IRGC-Qods Force and its proxies.

The allegations have been rejected by Golden Global.

The Turkish bank said it it had complied with local and international banking and compliance requirements and that the individuals and entities named in the US sanctions decision were not its customers. It also said it had no direct or indirect dealings with them and would pursue its legal rights against what it described as unfounded allegations, according to Reuters.

The sanctions come as the Trump administration steps up efforts to restrict Iran's remaining access to international trade and finance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the wider initiative as "Operation Economic Outcast", with Washington seeking to pressure Tehran by targeting the financial networks that allow it to generate revenue and move money overseas.

Bessent had already indicated this week that further sanctions against financial institutions were likely. Reuters reported that he said the Treasury expected to roll out secondary sanctions regularly, initially concentrating on banks and other institutions involved in transactions with Iran.

The latest action follows Washington's move last week against the UAE branches of Egypt's Banque Misr over alleged dealings involving Iran. The Treasury has also been targeting companies and intermediaries accused of helping Iran sell oil, particularly to China, which remains a major buyer of Iranian crude.

The Turkish case is particularly sensitive because of Ankara's position as a US ally and NATO member. It also comes against the backdrop of the long-running difficulties Washington has faced in preventing Iran from maintaining commercial relationships through third countries.

The Treasury argues that these alternative financial networks have become essential to Iran because the country is already subject to extensive US sanctions. By restricting access to dollar correspondent banking, Washington is attempting to make it substantially harder for Iranian entities to receive foreign currency, settle international payments and move proceeds from oil sales.

The pressure is being applied alongside broader measures against Iran's oil trade. Reuters reported this week that US sanctions and the blockade of Iranian oil shipments have already placed severe strain on Tehran's economy, with oil exports falling sharply and inflation and currency pressures worsening.

The Strait of Hormuz has added another layer to the confrontation. Shipping through the strategic waterway remained well below normal levels on Thursday, with only four commodity vessels observed crossing it, compared with a 10-day average of 15, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters.

Also Read | Is Scott Bessent the Fed chair Donald Trump always wanted?

For Golden Global, however, the immediate impact is financial rather than military. The Treasury has issued a general licence allowing transactions involving the sanctioned entities to be wound down, giving counterparties a limited period to end affected dealings.

The broader message from Washington is clear: institutions helping Iran maintain access to international finance can themselves become targets, even when they operate outside Iran.