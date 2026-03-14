Trump warns Iran again over closure of Strait of Hormuz — ‘US will be bombing the hell out of shoreline’

United States President Donald Trump has warned that the country “will be bombing the h*ll out of the shoreline” at the Strait of Hormuz and expressed hope that other countries would also send their war ships to the area.

In a post on Truth Social today, Trump wrote: “Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.”

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Reuters in a report said that the White House did not immediately respond to queries on whether any countries had agreed to send ships.

Also Read | Iran US war LIVE: Trump urges other nations to send ships to secure Hormuz

‘Destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability': Trump Trump further claimed that the US has “already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability”, but that it is easy for the West Asian country “to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are”. He was referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated,” he added.

Trump said that “in the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!”

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US to escort vessels through strategic waterway? Earlier on 13 March, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said the US would escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if needed. When asked, he answered “We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We're going to see what happens.”

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report the same day cited sources to report that the US is weighing sending more warships to the Middle East in preparation to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. It however added that even with the additional warships, the US wouldn't begin escorting vessels until the threat from Iran is reduced.

“That could take up a month or more” as the US and Israel continue to pound Tehran with missiles and drones, it said.

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Iran has effectively shut the vital waterway, which usually transports a fifth of the world’s oil supply and a significant number of container ships, as per a Bloomberg report.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn