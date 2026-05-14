US Border Patrol chief Michael Banks resigns with immediate effect

Michael Banks, the head of the agency responsible for patrolling the borders of the United States, has announced his resignation with immediate effect.

Banks revealed his decision during an interview with Fox News on Thursday (May 14), saying he believed his work at the agency was complete.

Advertisement

“It’s just time,” Banks said, according to the news outlet.

Banks also defended his tenure leading the United States Border Patrol, arguing that border security conditions had significantly improved under his leadership.

“I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure disastrous chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen,” he said.

No immediate successor was announced following Banks’ resignation, and there was no official statement from the administration detailing the reasons behind his departure.

The resignation comes as immigration and border enforcement remain among the most politically charged issues in the United States, with ongoing debates over illegal crossings, asylum policy, deportations, and border security measures.

The United States Border Patrol, which operates under US Customs and Border Protection, is tasked with preventing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and smuggling activities along the nation’s borders.

Advertisement

Banks’ departure also comes amid continued scrutiny of federal border policies and enforcement operations under the current administration.



This is a developing story