US bounty on Mojtaba Khamenei? Washington offers $10 million for intel on Iran's new Supreme Leader, IRGC chiefs

The United States has placed a $10 million (over ₹83 crore) bounty on Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and a clutch of senior Iranian officials tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in one of Washington DC's most aggressive intelligence gambits against Tehran, since war began. The bulletin published by US identified six people including Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and top national security official Ali Larijani.

Washington Targets Iran's New Power Structure The State Department has formally listed Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's newly installed paramount leader, under its Rewards for Justice programme, alongside several high-ranking figures embedded within Iran's security and intelligence apparatus.

Officials framed the reward as part of a broader campaign to disrupt the IRGC's operational networks, which Washington accuses of masterminding attacks on American personnel and providing material support to designated terrorist organisations across the Middle East and beyond.

Who Is on the US Rewards List?

View full Image View full Image The State Department has formally listed Mojtaba Khamenei under its Rewards for Justice programme alongside several high-ranking figures embedded within Iran's security and intelligence apparatus

Beyond Mojtaba Khamenei himself, the Rewards for Justice programme names Ali Asghar Hejazi, deputy chief of staff for the Supreme Leader's Office, and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council - two figures who sit at the very heart of Iran's post-Khamenei governance architecture.

The list extends further into Iran's security establishment. Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser to the supreme leader; Esmail Khatib, Iran's minister of intelligence; and Eskandar Momeni, the country's interior minister, are all named. Together, the individuals represent a cross-section of the institutional muscle that sustains the Islamic Republic's grip on power.

The IRGC: Why Washington Considers It a Terrorist Engine The State Department was unambiguous in its assessment of the organisation underpinning these officials. "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), part of Iran's official military, plays a central role in Iran's use of terrorism as a key tool of Iranian statecraft," it stated.

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The department went further, detailing the IRGC's role as a sponsor and director of proxy forces: "In addition, the IRGC has created, supported, and directed other terrorist groups. The IRGC is responsible for numerous attacks targeting Americans and US facilities, including those that have killed US citizens."

From Revolutionary Vanguard to Economic and Political Powerhouse What makes the IRGC a particularly formidable adversary, analysts note, is that it long since outgrew its original mandate as a revolutionary armed force. "Since its founding in 1979, the IRGC has gained a substantial role in executing Iran's foreign policy," the department noted. “The group now wields control over vast segments of Iran's economy and is influential in Iranian domestic politics.”

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This deep institutional entrenchment - spanning military, commercial, and political domains - is precisely what makes intelligence on its leadership so valuable to Washington, and so difficult to obtain.

How the Rewards for Justice Programme Works The Rewards for Justice initiative, administered by the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, allows the United States government to offer financial compensation to individuals who furnish credible intelligence enabling the disruption of terrorist networks or the identification of those responsible for attacks against Americans.