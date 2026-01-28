US braces for another monster winter storm weekend? Deep freeze grips nation — What forecasters say

At least 38 people in 14 states had been killed by Tuesday due to a severe winter storm that blanketed much of the central and eastern United States with snow, ice and frigid temperatures, Reuters reported citing officials and media reports.

The storm began forming on Friday and unloaded heavy snowfall over the weekend, disrupting road travel, canceling numerous flights and causing power failures before tapering off on Monday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK -JANUARY 27: Ice builds up in the East River along the Brooklyn shoreline as New York City experiences frigid temperatures following a winter storm over the weekend on January 27, 2026, in New York City. New York received up to a foot of snow in a winter storm that swept through large parts of the country, resulting in numerous deaths, power outages, and accidents. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

In its wake, dangerously cold temperatures persisted.

By Tuesday, cities were deploying emergency services and support to protect residents — especially those without housing — while more than 550,000 homes and businesses nationwide remained without electricity.

Another winter storm in the way? Forecasters are also warning that another major weather system may reach the East Coast over the coming weekend, according to a report by The New York Times.

What’s expected? The outlook may shift several times before the weekend arrives. Meteorologists are fairly certain a storm will form, but as of Tuesday, crucial details — such as its intensity, track and potential snow or ice totals — were still unclear, NYT reported.

Here’s what meteorologist said “We’re pretty confident that a strong area of low pressure is going to develop along the East Coast sometime this weekend and then move to the north and produce widespread gusty winds,” said Frank Pereira, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center, reported the New York Times.

“Depending on where it develops and where it tracks will determine how much precipitation spreads inland, and what the precipitation type is.”

Weather predictions The National Weather Service has cautioned that the northern half of the United States is likely to stay below freezing without interruption through February 1, AFP reported.

Another surge of arctic air could bring “the coldest temperatures in years” for some areas and the longest stretch of cold weather in decades.

Meanwhile, a potentially significant coastal storm could develop as a system drops down from Canada along the East Coast, producing widespread precipitation when low pressure meets the bitterly cold air.

Meteorologists say it is still too soon to know the storm’s precise path or whether the precipitation will fall as rain or snow.