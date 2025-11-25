US braces for ‘winter storm’ in Thanksgiving week: NWS warns of drop in mercury, snowfall in THESE places

Several places across the United States are set to feel the impact of ‘winter storm’ in Thanksgiving week, National Weather Service (NWS) warned. Winter storm is set to bring snowfall in Northern Plains by Tuesday morning.

Predicting above average temperatures for central and eastern US and colder temperatures for the Pacific Northwest and the Great Plains, NWS said that a trough over the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains is expected to bring “freezing rain and moderate to heavy snow across portions of the Northern Rockies.”

It further suggested that moderate to heavy snow bands would move through Northern Montana and parts of North Dakota by early November 25 morning.

When and where to expect snowfall? The weather agency in its latest press release said, “In the northern U.S., a storm will bring heavy snow and gusty winds over parts of the northern Rockies, northern Plains, and Upper Midwest today into Wednesday.” The prevailing weather system is expected to bring snow in “the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Upper Great Lakes going into Wednesday,” NWS said.

North Dakota is expected to receive snowfall on November 25 morning. By Tuesday night central and northern Minnesota will be covered in snow. As per the forecast, heaviest snow is likely on Tuesday night which is expected to continue on November 26 across the Minnesota Arrowhead, northern Wisconsin into the western portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Lake effect snow is expected to impact Lake Superior on November 26 which will continue into Thanksgiving morning.

NWS in a post on X stated, “Key Messages have been initiated for a winter storm to impact the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes this Thanksgiving week. Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds may make travel difficult at times. Be sure to check.”

Impacts from heavy snowfall North Dakota and Minnesota residents can brace for 4 to 8 inches of snowfall which may be as high as 12 inches at some places. Lake Superior region is expected to receive 1 to 3 feet snowfall.

Drop in mercury Parts of western US can expect drop in mercury as the temperatures will be slightly below seasonal temperatures, especially over higher elevations. “Temperatures are forecasted to reach in the 30s across much of the Rockies and Northern/Central Plains. Close to normal temperatures along the Southwest and along the much of the West Coast, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s,” NWS added.

For a clear understanding of regions that are set to feel the impact of snowstorm refer to NWS maps given below:

View full Image US snowstorm: The National Weather Service has issued warnings for a winter storm this Thanksgiving week, forecasting heavy snowfall in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. ( NWS )