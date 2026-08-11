US cancels 175,000+ visas — Here are the major reasons behind revocations

The US Department of State has revoked more than 175,000 visas under President Donald Trump, citing criminal activity, visa violations, fraud, calls for violence against Americans and national security concerns.

According to the State Department, the majority of the visa revocations followed law enforcement encounters involving criminal activity, with assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug-related offences among the leading reasons.

Criminal offences drive most visa revocations The State Department said a significant number of visas were also revoked over allegations involving reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement.

The department said the actions were part of its ongoing vetting operations designed to ensure that visa holders comply with the conditions of their visas and do not pose a threat to Americans.

Birth tourism and immigration fraud targeted The State Department said it has also revoked visas linked to alleged abuse of the US immigration system.

In one case, a US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas belonging to parents accused of travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so their children could obtain US citizenship.

The department also cited cases involving alleged fraudulent businesses, forged documents, investment fraud and schemes to obtain visas through false claims.

Sexual assault, child abuse cases cited The State Department listed several cases involving serious criminal allegations, including foreign nationals charged with rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors.

Other cited cases involved alleged child sexual abuse, possession of child sexual abuse material and the sexual assault of a student by a foreign national who had travelled to the US to teach.

The department also cited a case involving a foreign national arrested while driving with heroin and a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Visa revocations over alleged calls for violence The State Department said visas were also revoked in cases involving individuals who allegedly endorsed violence against Americans.

It cited several foreign nationals who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, including individuals who made comments appearing to praise his death.

The department also said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had determined that several foreign nationals were deportable on foreign-policy grounds.

Those cases included individuals allegedly connected to the Cuban communist regime, Iranian regime, a child-sex offender from Laos who had been pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and a Kuwaiti national accused of wishing violence against President Trump and referring to Americans as his “enemy.”

State Department vows continued vetting The department said visa revocations would continue under Trump and Rubio as officials seek to identify foreign nationals who violate visa conditions or pose risks to US citizens.