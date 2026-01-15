US carrier strike group moves to Middle East as Iran tensions escalate; Tehran briefly closes airspace — what we know

As tensions intensify between the Trump administration and Iran, the Pentagon is redeploying a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (Centcom) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East, according to a News Nation report.

This manoeuvre represents a major redirection of American military hardware, coinciding with escalating unrest within Iran. In Washington, officials are currently debating potential support for demonstrators who are challenging the Islamic Republic’s leadership. These widespread anti-government protests have been fuelled by rampant inflation, severe economic distress, and growing public resentment regarding national governance.

The strike group — led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and supported by several warships, including at least one attack submarine — is expected to arrive in approximately one week, reported News Nation.

Centcom’s jurisdiction covers over 4 million square miles across the Middle East, Northeast Africa, and Central and South Asia, encompassing 21 nations including Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Simultaneously, CNN reported that personnel at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the region, have been advised to depart as a precaution. Officials clarified that this directive reflects heightened security anxieties rather than an immediate, specific threat. Furthermore, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has instructed staff to exercise extreme caution and restrict non-essential travel to regional military sites.

Neighbouring countries are increasingly concerned that a US military strike could destabilize the entire region, leading to severe economic and security fallout. These nations have reportedly engaged the Trump administration directly to voice their fears.

According to CBS News, President Donald Trump was briefed on Monday regarding a variety of military and covert options. Beyond traditional airstrikes, the proposed strategies include integrated cyber, psychological, and military operations designed to address Tehran’s treatment of protesters and the broader regional escalation.

Iran temporarily closes its airspace Iran temporarily closed its airspace around Tehran for several hours early Thursday, 15 January 2026, as geopolitical tensions with the US and widespread domestic protests intensified. According to Bloomberg, the move threatened to disrupt major global flight paths.

The "Notice to Air Missions" (NOTAM) remained in effect for over four hours, with operations resuming after 7 AM local time. During the closure, only specific international arrivals and departures with prior authorization from Iran’s civil aviation authority were permitted.

The closure follows stern warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened "very strong action" in response to the Iranian government’s violent crackdown on protesters.