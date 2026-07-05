US celebrates 250th birthday as heatwave and political tensions loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 250th anniversary of American independence is colliding with a country gripped by political polarization and a heat wave bearing down on millions of people across multiple states as celebrations got underway Saturday throughout the United States.

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America celebates 250th Independence Day The signing of the Declaration of Independence, one of history's most celebrated articulations of democratic ambitions, is being marked in myriad ways.

President Donald Trump plans to speak on the National Mall before what is being billed as a historically enormous fireworks show that will rain down over the nation's capital. He was in South Dakota at Mount Rushmore on Friday, where he delivered a dark speech about the threat of communism in the U.S.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How is the 250th anniversary of American independence being celebrated across the U.S.? ⌵ The 250th anniversary of American independence is marked by various celebrations, including fireworks shows, parades, and events reflecting on the nation's history, despite challenges due to extreme heat and political tensions. 2 Why are many Independence Day celebrations facing cancellations this year? ⌵ Many Independence Day celebrations are facing cancellations due to an extreme heat wave affecting large portions of the U.S., with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in many areas. 3 What health risks are associated with the extreme heat during America’s 250th birthday celebrations? ⌵ The extreme heat poses significant health risks, including heat-related illnesses, exhaustion, and potentially fatal conditions, prompting officials to cancel or modify outdoor events. 4 How has the political climate affected America’s 250th birthday celebrations? ⌵ The political climate, characterized by polarization and tensions, adds a complex layer to the 250th birthday celebrations, prompting discussions about national ideals and the meaning of freedom. 5 What adjustments were made to event schedules for America's 250th birthday celebrations? ⌵ Event schedules have been adjusted or postponed, such as the cancellation of the main parade in Washington, D.C., and delays in other festivities due to the severe heat warnings.

Fireworks are scheduled to be set off over Navy Pier in Chicago and against the skyline of New York City. New York hosted a ball drop at midnight to usher in the holiday with the same fanfare as New Year's Eve and saw tall ships parade pass the Statue of Liberty, recalling the fanfare around America's 200th anniversary in 1976.

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: A woman dressed as an eagle with red, white and blue wings looks on during "Salute to America 250" Fourth of July celebrations near the National Mall on July 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Americans are celebrating the nation�s 250th anniversary amidst an extreme heat wave bringing dangerous triple digit temperatures to much of the eastern United States. Finn Gomez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Anticipation for the milestone holiday has been building for much of the year, serving as an opportunity for Americans to reflect on their complicated history as onetime colonists of an empire who became a superpower of their own. Celebrations months in the making had to adjust or cancel activities entirely as much of the East Coast sweltered under heat that approached and in many cases surpassed triple digits.

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Undeterred, a U.S. Marine from Guinea became a newly minted citizen at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Virginia, wearing a crisp dress uniform and a small smile, while a 7-year-old raced onto a parade route in Brattleboro, Vermont, to snatch a Tootsie Roll. In Louisville, Kentucky, people used a Sharpie equipped with a feather to scribble their signatures on a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Heat is defining the big weekend in many places.

In Washington, a rodeo and the city’s main Independence Day parade scheduled for Saturday were canceled, but a smaller one rolled along in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in the morning as onlookers sought shade under trees along the route. Also in the area, dozens of members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front wearing face masks and carrying Confederate battle flags held a march. No arrests were reported, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

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An extreme heat warning was issued for the District of Columbia, where heat index values could approach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 C). Organizers for events later Saturday on the National Mall said they were monitoring the weather. Triple-degree heat was also forecast in from the Southeast U.S. to New England, though the heat could ease somewhat with strong thunderstorms later.

In Philadelphia, fireworks began to crack as early as midday in the birthplace of the nation near the site where the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress. Hundreds of visitors were gathering at Independence Hall in the sweltering heat to await the celebrations coinciding with the France-Paraguay World Cup knockout game at Philadelphia Stadium, which began with commemorations of the holiday.

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The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron perform as part of Fourth of July celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“It’s one big party in here,” Carlos Alban, who traveled to Philadelphia from Chicago to watch the match, said as he arrived at the stadium, adding that he spotted a fan in the parking lot dressed as one of the Founding Fathers.

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About 45 minutes before another World Cup match in Houston, a message from astronauts aboard the International Space Station noting the holiday was beamed into the stadium.

On New York's Coney Island, competitors chowed down on hot dogs at the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July contest.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won for the 18th time in 21 appearances, eating 66 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. On the women’s side, defending champion Miki Sudo of Tampa, Florida, held the title by downing 38.75 dogs. Both champions said the heat wave made the competition more difficult.

Tall ships, with their masts, rigging and white sails outlined against a blue sky, made a procession around the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River.

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The 43 ships were followed by a display of aerial might with a stealth bomber and the Navy's Blue Angels. Patrouille de France, the French Air Force's acrobatic teams, flew over New York Harbor with their red, white and blue trails, evoking images of the American flag.

At George Washington's Mount Vernon, people took the Oath of Allegiance to become U.S. citizens. They stood with eyes closed and hands over hearts for the national anthem.

An uneasy nation gets ready to celebrate

The celebrations are unfolding against the backdrop of a deep divide this election year that has been expanding for years, visible in everything from political expression to cultural norms to age-old questions over race, class and immigration.

At Mount Rushmore on Friday, Trump spoke of communism as a “mortal threat to American liberty” with the Republican president saying it was more dangerous than either World War or 9/11.

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Without naming Trump, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat who is also a democratic socialist and recently backed several successful congressional candidates in their primaries, appeared to reference Trump during a speech Friday.

“Those ideals upon which our nation was built — they are strong enough to endure any authoritarian regime, but only if we reach for them,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance said small but loud voices would speak on America's birthday about its imperfections instead of its greatness.

"They will tell you that America is just another country, where the weak struggle against the strong,” Vance said speaking aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor.

(Associated Press writers Luis Andres Henao in Philadelphia, Kristie Rieken in Houston, Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Va., Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, S.C., Safiyah Riddle in Los Angeles and Jesse Bedayn, Will Weissert and Michael Kunzelman contributed to this report.)

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