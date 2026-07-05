US celebrates 250th birthday: Thousands of attendees asked to evacuate National Mall in Washington amid severe weather

As Americans came forward on Saturday (local time) to celebrate the 250th birthday, the weather appeared to daunt their spirits after over 10,000 attendees in Washington, D.C., were asked to seek shelter as thunderstorms threatened the area.

All attendees were advised to take shelter in buildings near the National Mall in the capital city after the organizers delayed the start of the "Salute to America" events, media outlets reported. Further, the National Mall, which is hosting the Freedom 250 Fourth of July celebrations, was evacuated temporarily at around 7 pm ET due to severe weather.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What safety measures were taken during the 250th birthday celebrations in Washington, D.C. amid severe weather? ⌵ Organizers urged attendees to evacuate the National Mall and seek shelter in nearby buildings due to approaching thunderstorms, prioritizing the safety of guests, performers, and staff. 2 Why was the July Fourth parade in Washington, D.C. canceled? ⌵ The parade was canceled due to extreme heat and severe weather threats, raising safety concerns for large public gatherings during the America 250 celebrations. 3 How did the extreme heat impact power grids during the Independence Day celebrations? ⌵ The heat wave caused significant stress on electricity grids, leading to power outages and strategic shutdowns by utility providers to prevent catastrophic failures. 4 What kind of thunderstorm risks were anticipated during the 250th birthday celebrations? ⌵ Forecasters warned of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and lightning, posing a major risk for outdoor events and potentially delaying evening fireworks displays. 5 What were the evacuation protocols for attendees at the National Mall during the severe weather alert? ⌵ Attendees were advised to remain calm, follow law enforcement and event staff directions, and stay tuned to official channels for real-time updates regarding safety and evacuation.

Also Read | 4th of July to see thunderstorms? Washington cancels parade amid extreme heat

Organisers advise attendees to seek shelter Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez, in a statement, said, "The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority. Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, the United States Secret Service, the United States Park Police, the National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate the event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building."

The organizers further advised attendees, "Please remain calm, follow the directions of law enforcement and event staff, and stay tuned to Freedom 250 official channels for updates."

In a post on X, D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management wrote, "A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait. Follow instructions from event staff and public safety officials on site." It also mentioned the list of buildings that were serving as emergency shelters, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Department of Commerce, the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to a CBS News report, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the event on Saturday evening, following which a massive fireworks show is scheduled to take place. However, there was no word from the authorities on when the National Mall would reopen to the public or whether the schedule of events could be impacted by the severe weather conditions.

The development comes days after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a weather warning that could blanket most parts of the country.

NWS issues heatwave warning On 28 June, the NWS warned that a long and dangerous heatwave could blanket most parts of the US, and some of the most affected areas included the East Coast cities of New York, Philadelphia, Washington, and Baltimore, as well as Midwestern and Great Lakes cities, including Chicago, St. Louis, and Detroit. Southern cities, including Dallas, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, are also expected to see high temperatures.

Also Read | Large parts of the US to be impacted by a dangerous heatwave, says NWS

In a recent warning issued on Saturday, the weather service predicted dangerous heat across parts of the East, with a cold front bringing increasingly severe thunderstorms and a heavy rain threat to the Mid-Atlantic, and strong to severe thunderstorms continuing into this evening from the Ohio Valley into the central and southern Plains.

A large part of the eastern US was reeling under a heatwave, with over 160 million Americans under extreme weather warnings, AFP reported, citing the NWS. Record-high temperatures and the heatwave wreaked havoc on the parades, block parties, and barbecues that usually mark July Fourth celebrations.

America celebrates its 250th birthday The US celebrated its 250th birthday on Saturday with parades, flyovers, and fireworks to come, as Trump sought to leave his imprint on the historic milestone amid deep political divisions, AFP reported.

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, the US President wrote, "Despite the heat, which isn't as bad as predicted, the crowds in DC are INCREDIBLE!" as temperatures soared to 101°F (38°C) in Washington, D.C.