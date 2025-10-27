US CEO slams ‘H-1B visa scam’, claims ‘Indians think they're better off, but they…’

James Fishback, CEO of investment firm Arizona and a former key figure in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), called out what he described as the “H-1B visa scam.” He criticised companies that hire foreign workers and do not look for American talent.

Advertisement

In a post on X on 26 October, James Fishback alleged that hiring “cheap labour” from India undermines qualified American workers, leaving them without job opportunities while also exploiting these foreign workers, who contribute to the marginalisation of American citizens.

What is the H-1B visa scam? In the post, Fishback wrote, "So-called American companies say they have no choice but to use the H-1B program because they “can’t find Americans for these jobs. [sic]”

According to Fishback, the current hiring practices neglect American workers by obscuring job postings and prioritising foreign workers.

“Here’s the ugly truth: they’re not even looking for Americans. They refuse to interview them. They hide job postings in obscure newspapers to “check the box,” and when no one “applies,” they import another foreign worker—denying yet another qualified American a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with both. It’s disgraceful. It’s time to finally and fully dismantle the H-1B scam," he wrote.

Advertisement

Fishback's remarks come weeks after the Trump administration, in its latest crackdown on immigration, hiked the fee for H-1B visa applications to $1,00,000. This programme offers 65,000 visas annually for specialised foreign workers, predominantly used by tech firms. Indians are the biggest recipients of H-1B visas, accounting for over 70% of total approved applications in FY24.

Advertisement

Indian workers are being exploited, claims Fishback Highlighting the consequence of replacing qualified American labour with foreign workers, Fishback said in a video posted along with this X post, “The companies are no better off by replacing Americans who are far more qualified with cheap foreign labor from India, the workers who deserve those jobs that are qualified here in America are far worse off because they don't have the opportunity to earn an income to have that support and to contribute to that company.”

He added, “The Indians and the Chinese think they're better off, but they, too, end up getting exploited by all that, although I have no sympathy for them, because they are active participants in second-classing American citizens and treating us like slaves in our own country.”

Advertisement

Does Fishback support legal immigration? Rejecting the notion of legal immigration, Fishback calls for a complete “immigration moratorium,” emphasising that the nation already possesses abundant talent and potential among its citizens.

“I’m often asked, ‘You support legal immigration, right? The kind that helps America grow?’ And that sounds nice—it really does. It sounds fair, generous, even patriotic. But here’s the truth: I don’t. I support a complete immigration moratorium. Because what makes America special isn’t who we import—it’s who we already have,” he said.