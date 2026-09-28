US, China release list of imported goods worth $30 billion that could see tariff reductions: Check here

Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Washington and met US President Donald Trump, the US and China have released lists covering around $30 billion worth of goods that could see tariff reductions. However, the two countries have not specified the extent of the planned cuts.
According to a list released by the White House on 27 September, the goods proposed under the arrangement range from fireworks to household items and sports equipment.
The official statement noted: “The United States and China will consider the following list of U.S. products for import into China and list of Chinese products for import into the United States with a view toward providing reduced tariff treatment to those goods in a reciprocal manner, consistent with their respective domestic laws and processes.”
According to Bloomberg, China, in a separate statement, said the tariff reductions would come into effect immediately after the authorities complete the procedures required under domestic law. Beijing further said: “This arrangement will help to further stabilize China-US economic and trade relations and create favorable conditions for China’s exports of relevant products to the US.”
China’s Ministry of Commerce separately said that tariffs on around 90 per cent of the products covered under the reciprocal arrangement would be lowered to most-favored-nation rates.
The list includes at least 77 Chinese products and at least 1,619 US products.
|S. No
|US imports
|China imports
|1
|Fireworks
|Coal products
|2
|Plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowls
|Donkeys
|3
|Tableware, kitchenware
|Mules
|4
|Beads, bugles and spangles
|Horses
|5
|Blankets
|Whales
|6
|Electric blankets
|Dolphins
|7
|Bed linen
|Dugongs
|8
|Table linen, Table cloth
|Beef
|9
|Toilet and kitchen linen
|Lamb
|10
|Curtains, wall hangings
|Chicken
|11
|Furnishing articles
|Offal
|12
|Garden or similar umbrellas
|Tuna
|13
|Personal weighing machines, including baby scales; household scales
|Cod
|14
|Shavers
|Crabs
|15
|Hair-removing appliances
|Lobsters
|16
|Highchairs and booster seats
|Shellfish
|17
|Flashlights
|Cream
|18
|Electrothermic appliances
|Cheese
|19
|Child safety seats with detachable hard-shell seat
|Cigars
|20
|Sleeping bags
|Honey
|21
|Play yards
|Flowers
|22
|Pillows, cushions and similar furnishings, other than of cotton
|Vegetables
|23
|Toys
|Mushrooms
|24
|Playing Cards
|Cosmetics
|25
|Arts. for Christmas festivities, ornaments of glass
|Fruits
|26
|Lawn-tennis articles and equipments
|Coffee
|27
|Skeet targets
|Tea
|28
|Rackets for games
|Wheat
|29
|Vacuum flasks and vessels
|Tobacco
|30
|Fish hooks
|Pet food
While the two sides have outlined the products covered by the arrangement, details on the extent of the tariff reductions are yet to be announced.
(with agency inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.