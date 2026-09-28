US, China release list of imported goods worth $30 billion that could see tariff reductions: Check here

The US and China have released lists covering around $30 billion worth of goods that could see tariff reductions. The lists include thousands of products, while the two sides have not yet specified the extent of the planned tariff cuts.

Swati Gandhi
Updated28 Sep 2026, 01:56 PM IST
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US, China release list of goods worth $30 billion that are likely to see tariff reductions
US, China release list of goods worth $30 billion that are likely to see tariff reductions(Agencies)

Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Washington and met US President Donald Trump, the US and China have released lists covering around $30 billion worth of goods that could see tariff reductions. However, the two countries have not specified the extent of the planned cuts.

US, China announce goods for tariff reductions

According to a list released by the White House on 27 September, the goods proposed under the arrangement range from fireworks to household items and sports equipment.

The official statement noted: “The United States and China will consider the following list of U.S. products for import into China and list of Chinese products for import into the United States with a view toward providing reduced tariff treatment to those goods in a reciprocal manner, consistent with their respective domestic laws and processes.”

According to Bloomberg, China, in a separate statement, said the tariff reductions would come into effect immediately after the authorities complete the procedures required under domestic law. Beijing further said: “This arrangement will help to further stabilize China-US economic and trade relations and create favorable conditions for China’s exports of relevant products to the US.”

Also Read | US to export farm produce, medical devices to China under favourable tariffs

China’s Ministry of Commerce separately said that tariffs on around 90 per cent of the products covered under the reciprocal arrangement would be lowered to most-favored-nation rates.

The list includes at least 77 Chinese products and at least 1,619 US products.

Here’s a look at the items that will see tariff cuts:

S. NoUS importsChina imports
1FireworksCoal products
2Plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowlsDonkeys
3Tableware, kitchenwareMules
4Beads, bugles and spanglesHorses
5BlanketsWhales
6Electric blanketsDolphins
7Bed linenDugongs
8Table linen, Table clothBeef
9Toilet and kitchen linenLamb
10Curtains, wall hangingsChicken
11Furnishing articlesOffal
12Garden or similar umbrellasTuna
13Personal weighing machines, including baby scales; household scalesCod
14ShaversCrabs
15Hair-removing appliancesLobsters
16Highchairs and booster seatsShellfish
17FlashlightsCream
18Electrothermic appliancesCheese
19Child safety seats with detachable hard-shell seatCigars
20Sleeping bagsHoney
21Play yardsFlowers
22Pillows, cushions and similar furnishings, other than of cottonVegetables
23ToysMushrooms
24Playing CardsCosmetics
25Arts. for Christmas festivities, ornaments of glassFruits
26Lawn-tennis articles and equipmentsCoffee
27Skeet targetsTea
28Rackets for gamesWheat
29Vacuum flasks and vesselsTobacco
30Fish hooksPet food

While the two sides have outlined the products covered by the arrangement, details on the extent of the tariff reductions are yet to be announced.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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