Swastikas no longer hate symbol? US Coast Guard denies claim of revising policies — 'violate our core values'

The US Coast Guard denied claims that it was revising its policies to reclassify hate symbols, including the swastika and nooses, as “potentially divisive” symbols.

The clarification came after the Washington Post cited a “new policy” to claim that the US Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika as a hate symbol, according to a new policy that takes effect next month.

Swastika, a Nazi-era insignia, is said to be an emblem of fascism and white supremacy – inextricably linked to the murder of millions of Jews and the deaths of more than 400,000 US troops who died fighting in World War II.

The military branch flatly denied the outlet’s report that it was planning to reclassify its list of hate symbols.

What did US Coast Guard say? Admiral Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the US Coast Guard, wrote in a statement on X, “The claims that the US Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false."

“These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy. Any display, use or promotion of such symbols, as always, will be thoroughly investigated and severely punished,” the post added.

“The Coast Guard remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and professional workplace. Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy," it said.

The Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, but it is still considered a part of America's armed forces. It also has historically modeled many of its human resources policies on other military services, the Associated Press reported.

The claim The Washington Post claimed that the new Coast Guard policy, which is set to take effect on December 15, is facing pushback.

The Coast Guard harassment manual lists six major changes coming to its policies. It reported that the Coast Guard will classify the Nazi-era insignia as “potentially divisive” under its new guidelines.

The policy similarly downgraded the classification of nooses and the Confederate flag, though display of the latter remains banned, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

The Washington Post’s report largely revolved around the fourth listed change, which states that “[t]he terminology ‘hate incident’ is no longer present in policy,” and the subsequent removal of the term “hate symbol” from the policies, which isn’t directly addressed under the major changes.

Instead, typical hate symbols like nooses, swastikas, and “any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups” are relegated under “potentially divisive symbols and flags,” according to the policy.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Coast Guard and published the new policy document on its own website, accused the Washington Post of “making things up” in a post on X.

The alleged policy change comes less than two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of all the hazing, bullying and harassment definitions across the military, arguing that the policies were “overly broad” and they were “jeopardizing combat readiness, mission accomplishment, and trust in the organization.”