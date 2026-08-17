US commander acknowledges mental health concerns aboard USS Abraham Lincoln: ‘All is not perfect’

US commander acknowledging mental health issues on USS Abraham Lincoln has praised the aircraft carrier’s crew for its “camaraderie, teamwork and resilience,” while acknowledging that prolonged service at sea can take a toll on sailors.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper made the comments after visiting the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed for more than eight months and has spent more than 200 days without a port call.

Cooper: ‘All is not perfect’ “My time aboard USS Abraham Lincoln yesterday was awe-inspiring,” Cooper said in a statement following his visit.

“I wish every American could see the crew in action. You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience,” he said.

Cooper also highlighted the carrier’s mental health record, saying that among the US Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has “among the lowest number of cases related to mental health.”

However, he cautioned that the figures did not mean conditions aboard the ship were perfect.

“This doesn't mean that all is perfect,” Cooper said, noting that prolonged service at sea is “uniquely challenging and tough.”

“Every single one of us, including me, reacts to stressors in different ways,” he added.

‘Service at sea for long periods isn’t for everyone’ Cooper said mental health should receive the same attention as physical and spiritual health.

“I've long believed that mental health is another aspect of individual health and requires our attention just like physical health and spiritual health,” he said.

He praised the Lincoln’s leadership, particularly senior enlisted leaders in the Chief Petty Officers Mess, for making mental health and crew resilience a priority.

“I applaud Lincoln's leadership — the senior enlisted leaders in the Chief Petty Officers Mess in particular — for stepping up and making mental health and crew resilience a leadership priority,” Cooper said.

Lincoln faces scrutiny over long deployment Cooper’s comments come after reports of morale, mental health and supply problems aboard the carrier.

The Lincoln left San Diego on November 21 and arrived in the Middle East in January, before the launch of the US war against Iran on February 28. The carrier, which has about 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, has since supported US military operations in the region.