‘Stop actions that harm America,’ US Commerce Secy urges India to ‘react correctly’, open markets

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has called on India to ‘react correctly’ to the United States, urging New Delhi to open its markets and stop actions that could 'harm' America.

In an interview with News Nation on Sunday, Lutnick targeted India along with several other nations. "We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It's got an issue. India, these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," he said.

Lutnick suggested that while the issues with India would eventually be sorted, but the country must 'play ball' with the US to maintain access to the American consumer market.

“Those, I think, will be sorted out, but they take time. And these countries have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You've got to play ball with the president of the United States,” he commented.

He also said in the interview that “a bunch of countries left but the big ones maybe the big ones you know India we'll sort it out over time.”

High-level trade talks The US commerce secretary's comment follows a recent visit to America by a high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal from September 22 to 24, 2025.

The delegation engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Minister Goyal held key meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India where both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal.

They mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries, the Ministry added.