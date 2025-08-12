US consumer inflation in July stable at 2.7% amid growing tariff pressures

Consumer inflation in the United States grew at a slower-than-expected pace in July, government data released on Tuesday (August 12) revealed. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year in July, holding steady from June’s rate, signaling some moderation in headline inflation.

However, the report also showed that underlying price pressures, or core inflation, accelerated as the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports begin to influence the economy.

Tariff costs offset by cheaper gas The latest figures indicate that easing rent growth and lower gasoline prices are helping offset some of the impact from Trump’s sweeping tariffs, with many businesses also absorbing part of the duty costs. July’s data likely reflects effects from the 10% universal tariff introduced in April, along with higher levies on imports from countries such as China and Canada.

When excluding the more volatile food and energy categories, the core CPI rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, up from a 0.2-percent increase the previous month.

On an annual basis, underlying inflation climbed 3.1 percent, accelerating compared to earlier figures.

Energy and food prices mixed According to the government’s report, gas prices dropped 2.2% between June and July and are now 9.5% lower than a year ago. Grocery prices edged down 0.1% last month but remain 2.2% higher year-on-year. Restaurant meals continued their upward trend, rising 0.3% in July and 3.9% compared to last year.

Tariffs raise some import prices Tariffs appear to have pushed up the price of some imports: footwear prices climbed 1.4% in July, though they are just 0.9% higher than a year earlier. Furniture costs rose 0.9% in the month and 3.2% annually. Clothing prices increased 0.1% in July after a bigger gain in June but remain slightly lower than last year.

Trump appoints economist to lead BLS The release comes at a politically sensitive time for the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which compiles the inflation data. President Trump recently dismissed Erika McEntarfer, the agency’s head, following an August 1 jobs report that revealed sharply lower hiring for May and June than previously reported.

On Monday (August 11), Trump announced via social media that he has selected E J Antoni, an economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation to lead the BLS.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Highly Respected Economist, Dr. E.J. Antoni, as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE. I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.