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US consumer prices increased 3.3% in March amid high oil prices linked to Iran conflict

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.9% last month, the biggest increase since June 2022, when prices surged in response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated10 Apr 2026, 06:20 PM IST
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11 A customer shops in a grocery store on March 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11 A customer shops in a grocery store on March 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
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CPI inflation report: US consumer prices recorded their sharpest rise in nearly four years in March, reportedly driven by higher oil prices linked to the conflict with Iran and the continued impact of tariffs, reducing the likelihood of an interest rate cut this year.

The Labour Department’s Bureau of Labour Statistics reported on Friday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.9% last month, the biggest increase since June 2022, when prices surged in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. This followed a 0.3% rise in February. On an annual basis, consumer prices increased 3.3% in March, up from 2.4% the previous month, according to Reuters.

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The figures were in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll, which had projected a 0.9% monthly rise and a 3.3% year-on-year gain. The uptick in inflation came after a strong rebound in job growth, indicating that the labour market remains resilient.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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