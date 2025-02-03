US consumers to pay more? Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada could drive up food and grocery prices

US President Donald Trump on February 1 imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, two of the country’s largest suppliers of agricultural products. The tariffs, covering a wide range of goods, are expected to have a significant impact on food prices in the United States.

While Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico for one month to allow for negotiations, the tariffs on Canada remain unchanged. Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs, intensifying trade tensions.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had instructed her economy minister to develop a strategy to counter the US tariffs, signaling potential retaliation if negotiations failed. However, with high-level talks now set to take place, any immediate impact on food prices from Mexico is on hold.

Impact on key food categories Mexico and Canada play a vital role in the US food supply chain, providing a significant share of several key food categories. Mexico is the largest supplier of fruits and vegetables to the US, while Canada is a leading exporter of grain, livestock, meats, and poultry.

Top agricultural exports to the US Here are the key agricultural exports from Mexico and Canada to the US:

Fruits: Mexico - $10.8 Billion

Vegetables: Mexico - $9.6 Billion, Canada - $5 Billion

Grains: Canada - $8.6 Billion, Mexico - $3 Billion

Livestock and Meats: Canada - $6.4 Billion, Mexico - $3.4 Billion

Sugar, Teas, Spices, and Fibers: Canada - $4.5 Billion, Mexico - $3.9 Billion

Tree Nuts: Mexico - $517 Million, Canada - $73 Million

Dairy: Canada - $500 Million

Poultry: Canada - $692 Million, Mexico - $29 Million

Total value of imports to the US Mexico, China, and Canada are the top three countries exporting goods to the US. In 2024, Mexico was the US's largest trade partner, followed by China and Canada. Combined, Canada and Mexico made up 28.2% of total US imports.

In 2024, the total value of US imports from these countries was:

Mexico: $466.6 Billion

China: $401.4 Billion

Canada: $377.2 Billion

Source: US Department of Agriculture, US Census Bureau (as reported by CNN).