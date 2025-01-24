Delivering on the promise to apprehend and deport “illegal criminals" from the United States, the Donald Trump-led administration launched a mass crackdown on Friday, January 24, arresting over 500 migrants. Hundred other migrants have been deported by military aircraft off the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mass crackdown on the immigrants have come days after Donald Trump took oath of office to become the 47th President of the US.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals," Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X. She added that “hundreds" were deported by military aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.