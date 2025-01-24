Hello User
US crackdown on illegal immigrants begins, over 500 'criminals' arrested, hundreds deported
BREAKING NEWS

US crackdown on illegal immigrants begins, over 500 ‘criminals’ arrested, hundreds deported

Written By Chanchal

  • US crackdown on illegal immigrants has started as the Donald Trump administration has arrested over 500 ‘criminals’ and deported hundreds

US crackdown on illegal immigrants begins, over 500 ‘criminals’ arrested, hundreds deported

Delivering on the promise to apprehend and deport “illegal criminals" from the United States, the Donald Trump-led administration launched a mass crackdown on Friday, January 24, arresting over 500 migrants. Hundred other migrants have been deported by military aircraft off the United States.

The mass crackdown on the immigrants have come days after Donald Trump took oath of office to become the 47th President of the US.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals," Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X. She added that “hundreds" were deported by military aircraft.

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

This is a breaking news report, more details are awaited

