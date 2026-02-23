US Customs to stop collecting Trump tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court from February 24

The US Customs and Border Protection agency in a recent order said it will halt the collection of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act starting Tuesday after a Supreme Court verdict deemed such US tariffs as illegal.

The order comes three days after a similar such statement was made available on the White House website on 20 February.

The US will stop collecting the Trump tariffs from 12.00 am EST on 24 February, it said.

“Duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA under the following presidential actions, including all modifications and amendments, will no longer be in effect and will no longer be collected for goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:00 a.m. eastern time on February 24, 2026,” the order by the US Customs and Border Protection agency noted.

In the message to shippers on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS), the CBP said that it will de-activate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump's prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

It said that the order is applicable only to duties under IEEPA and does not affect other tariffs, including those imposed under Section 232 of Trade Expansion Act.

“This EO affects IEEPA duties only and does not affect any other duties, including duties imposed under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended, and section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended,” the order said.

This essentially means that countries including India, China, Bangladesh and others that were paying US tariffs under Trump's 2025 action will no longer need to pay the same.

Interestingly, the halt of the earlier US tariffs comes on the day that the Trump administration will start charging a blanket 15% tariff from all countries under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

It did not give any reason as to why it was still collecting the duties at ports of entry days after the Supreme Court's ruling. It also did not contain any clarity of a possible refund to importers who have been paying duties since last year.

Additional guidance to be provided The Customs and Border Protection Agency further said it will provide additional guidance as and when required.

“CBP will provide additional guidance to the trade community through CSMS messages as appropriate,” it said.

The agency asked parties to direct their questions to the office of trade relations, providing an email id.

“Questions regarding this message should be directed to CBP’s Office of Trade Relations at traderelations@cbp.dhs.gov.,” it said.

Which tariffs will be stopped? According to the CBS website, the following tariffs that were being collected will be halted —

Executive Order 14193, Imposing Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border, 90 Fed. Reg. 9113 (Feb. 1, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14194, Imposing Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border, 90 Fed. Reg. 9117 (Feb. 1, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14195, Imposing Duties To Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China, 90 Fed. Reg. 9121 (Feb. 1, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14245, Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil; 90 Fed. Reg. 13829 (Mar. 24, 2025);

Executive Order 14257, Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff To Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits, 90 Fed. Reg. 15041 (Apr. 2, 2025), as amended;

Executive Order 14323, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Brazil, 90 Fed. Reg. 37739 (July 30, 2025); and

Executive Order 14329, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation, 90 Fed. Reg. 38701 (Aug. 6, 2025), as amended.

