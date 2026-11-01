US daylight saving time ends: Why does America still change clocks twice a year? The 1918 history behind the practice

Americans gained an extra hour of sleep on Sunday (November 1), as daylight saving time officially ended for 2026. Clocks across most parts of the United States were turned back by one hour at 2 am local time, marking the country's return to standard time after months of longer evening daylight.

The annual clock change, commonly referred to as "falling back", comes after Americans moved their clocks forward by an hour in March. The practice is followed across most US states and is intended to shift daylight from the early morning hours to the evening during the spring and summer months.

However, the twice-yearly clock change has remained controversial, with lawmakers continuing to debate whether the country should adopt daylight saving time throughout the year.

Why does the US change clocks twice a year? Daylight saving time is the period between March and early November when most of the US operates one hour ahead of standard time.

During spring and summer, clocks are moved forward by an hour to provide more daylight in the evening. When daylight saving time ends in autumn, clocks are moved back, allowing sunrise to occur earlier in the morning.

How did daylight saving time begin in the US? The 1918 history The United States first introduced daylight saving time in 1918 during World War I as an energy conservation measure.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the US followed European countries that had already implemented similar clock changes during the war. The objective was to make better use of natural daylight and reduce fuel consumption, particularly by limiting the need for artificial lighting.

However, the practice did not continue uniformly after the war. Congress repealed the federal requirement but allowed individual states and municipalities to decide whether to observe daylight saving time.

The country brought back year-round daylight saving time during World War II and again during the 1970s energy crisis, with the aim of reducing energy consumption. Both experiments were eventually abandoned.

As different states followed different schedules, the need for a uniform system became apparent. Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, establishing standardised dates for the beginning and end of daylight saving time.

The schedule was subsequently extended under a 2005 law, which moved the beginning from the first Sunday of April to the second Sunday of March and the end from the last Sunday of October to the first Sunday of November. The changes took effect in 2007.

Will the US adopt daylight saving time throughout the year? The debate over ending the twice-yearly clock change has continued in Congress.

Earlier in 2026, the Sunshine Protection Act, which seeks to make daylight saving time permanent, passed the House of Representatives in July and was sent to the Senate for consideration.

The legislation would also allow states to opt out of daylight saving time altogether before the law takes effect.

President Donald Trump has backed the proposal.

When will daylight saving time return in 2027? For now, Americans will continue following the existing system. Daylight saving time is scheduled to resume on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 2 am local time, when clocks will move forward by one hour.

The second Sunday of March is the designated starting date under the current rules.

Will smartphones automatically adjust to the time change? Most smartphones automatically update their clocks when daylight saving time begins or ends, provided the automatic date and time settings are enabled.

Also Read | Clocks fall back on 1 November as daylight saving time ends across most of US