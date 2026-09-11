US declares largest-ever multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak over after contaminated lettuce sickens thousands

US health authorities have declared the country’s largest recorded multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak over after contaminated iceberg lettuce sickened thousands of people.

Federal investigators linked the outbreak to lettuce from central Mexico supplied by Taylor Farms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it is continuing to investigate how the parasite entered the food supply.

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The outbreak triggered one of the largest food recalls in recent years and renewed concerns over food-safety measures for imported produce.

Nearly 13,000 people fell ill According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12,883 people across 21 states were infected after consuming contaminated lettuce.

The outbreak led to 570 hospitalisations and two deaths. It also accounted for more than half of the 19,595 laboratory-confirmed cyclosporiasis cases reported in the US since 1 May.

At the height of the outbreak, more than 1,000 infections were reported in a single day before the recall was issued. By August, the CDC said the number of infections had dropped to fewer than two per day on average.

FDA continues investigation The FDA said it remains confident that all recalled iceberg lettuce linked to the outbreak has been removed from the market.

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The CDC also said the best-before dates on all products associated with the outbreak have passed, meaning the contaminated lettuce should no longer be available in shops or restaurants.

The outbreak also affected consumer confidence, with some people avoiding raw fruit and vegetables and eating out less frequently, affecting restaurant chains including Taco Bell, Sweetgreen and Chipotle.

Taylor Farms recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on July 17.

The FDA also said it had completed on-site inspections and collected samples from lettuce farms and the processing facility in Mexico, with analysis pending, and will continue working with U.S., Mexican and state partners.

Taylor Farms, retailers Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and restaurant chains Taco Bell (Yum Brands), Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sweetgreen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

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Michigan, the state hardest hit by the outbreak, reported over 14,000 cases and two deaths linked to the parasite, according to federal and state health officials. Ohio and Missouri also saw thousands of infections tied to contaminated lettuce from Taylor Farms.

Unusually high case totals from Michigan were attributed to a large backlog of reports processed in August, highlighting the strain on a system weakened by federal funding cuts under the Trump administration.

Before 2026, the largest U.S. cyclosporiasis season on record was reported in 2019, when roughly 4,700 illnesses were documented nationwide.

(With inputs from news agency Reuters)