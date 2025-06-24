US declares ‘power emergency’ as ‘dangerous heat waves’ strain grids. Details here

The Trump administration has declared a ‘power emergency’ in the US Southeast as a severe heat wave strained power grids across the country.

The emergency order by the Energy Department has allowed Duke Energy Corp. to exceed certain air pollution limits, along with taking other necessary steps to increase power generation as demand soars in North and South Carolina.

Temperatures may exceed 100F Temperatures are expected to top 100F (38C) in certain parts of the Carolinas, making people run air conditioners on high and using more electricity, reported Bloomberg.

US power grids are stressed as the country is under a “dangerous heat wave” this week, stretching from the Midwest to the East Coast, with much of North Carolina and other eastern states under an extreme heat warning, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, there were several blackouts in parts of New York City as the local utility issued a warning to save electricity. Power use Tuesday on PJM Interconnection’s 13-state system is expected to test a 14-year high, the news agency said.

Major electricity crunch Duke Energy, the power company that serves most of North and South Carolina, told the Department of Energy on Monday that it might run out of electricity in order to meet the rising demand, subsequently warning those areas of power cuts.

Maximum power to be produced Duke confirmed on Tuesday that the company requested an order from the DOE that would allow maximum generation in its territory in North and South Carolina.

The order authorises the utility to operate certain plants at their maximum. It is in effect from Tuesday through Wednesday, the news agency reported.