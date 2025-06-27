US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth tears into media over Iran strikes coverage: ‘In your DNA to cheer against Trump’

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Thursday slammed the media for “cheering against Trump and creating doubt” about the latest American strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Hegseth came down heavily on the media, criticising it for focusing on scandal, half-truth, and leaked information. While defending the strikes, Pete Hegseth pushed back against leaked intelligence assessments that reportedly downplayed the impact of the operation.

The Defence Secretary dismissed early analysis suggesting the strikes may have delayed Iran’s nuclear progress by only a few months. “Destroyed, defeated, obliterated – choose your word,” Hegseth said. “This was a historically successful attack.”

Media in the crosshairs Accusing journalists of rooting for failure, he said, “You (media) cheer against (US President Donald) Trump so hard… it's in your DNA and your blood to cheer against Trump because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes… you have to hope that maybe they weren't effective… so let's take half-truths, leaked information, and then spin it in everyway we can to try to cause doubt and manipulate the public mind.”

The briefing began with Hegseth blasting reporters for what he described as their obsession with scandal. “You’re hunting for scandals all the time,” he said, accusing the press of ignoring “historic moments” such as stronger US military and increased European defence spending.

Hegseth expressed frustration over the media’s reliance on leaks, claiming they distorted the narrative. “When someone leaks something, they do it with an agenda,” he said. “That is what has changed—this new cycle based on irresponsible reporting.”

‘Most secret, most complex’ military operation The Pentagon on Thursday disclosed new details about the United States' secretive bombing operation targeting three Iranian nuclear sites, highlighting the crews involved and Iran's last-minute attempts to fortify the Fordow facility, CNN reported.

In a morning briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the raid "the most secret and most complex military operation in history." While few specifics were provided, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine outlined how the mission was conducted and shared rare details about the personnel and technology behind it.

According to CNN, the crews that flew the 37-hour mission included both men and women, ranging from captain to colonel, drawn from the US Air Force and the Missouri Air National Guard. Most were graduates of the elite Air Force Weapons School in Nevada.

"When the crews went to work on Friday, they kissed their loved ones goodbye, not knowing when or if they'd be home," Caine said. "Late on Saturday night, their families became aware of what was happening." He added that when the bombers returned to Missouri, their families greeted them with "flags flying and tears flowing."