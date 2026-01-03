Massive fire at Denver apartment in US triggers ‘significant power outage’, one injured: VIDEO

A “major” fire erupted at an apartment in Denver, the US, Friday evening. The Denver Fire Department said in a post on X that one firefighter was injured in the blaze.

More than 100 firefighters battled a large blaze on Friday as it tore through a three-story apartment complex under construction in southeast Denver, officials told the Associated Press.

The three-alarm fire at Leetsdale and Forest was later updated to “five alarm fire,” the fire department said on Saturday (IST).

It added, “One firefighter injury reported. Firefighter was transported to Denver health.”

'It’s major' Robert Murphy, division chief of operations for Denver Fire, told AP that firefighters were continuing to work to extinguish the blaze more than two hours after it started.

“It's major," he was quoted as saying. “I can't tell you the last time in Denver we had a three-alarm fire this big,” he said.

A few photos shared by the Denver Fire Department showed a building engulfed in fire and thick billows of smoke coming out of it. Meanwhile, a video claimed to show the structure on fire near Glendale collapsing amid the massive blaze.

The building is next to a major thoroughfare that the Denver Police Department said in a post on the social platform X has been temporarily closed in both directions.

Some residents of a nearby apartment building were advised to leave because of the heat radiating off the fire, Murphy said.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a post on X that the fire has caused “significant power outages." Officials have opened a temporary overnight shelter at an event center in the nearby city of Glendale.