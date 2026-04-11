US Department of Homeland Security calls furloughed staff back to work despite shutdown. Will they be paid?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has instructed all furloughed workers to resume their duties, even as the partial government shutdown continues, according to a message sent to staff on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

The notice directs all affected employees to report back on their next scheduled workday, which for most will be Monday.

The notice mentioned an April 3 memo published by the White House in which US President Donald Trump signed an emergency order to pay every DHS employee the equivalent compensation and benefits lost during the partial shutdown of the agency, as reported by Reuters.

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A Trump administration official separately confirmed that DHS has told all employees to return to work and that Trump's directive from last week orders that they be paid, Reuters reported.

A partial U.S. government shutdown has been ongoing for nearly two months. Most DHS employees are deemed “essential,” which means that they are required to work during a shutdown. DHS has 270,000 employees.

U.S. lawmakers have not yet reached an agreement on funding for the Department of Homeland Security for the 2026 fiscal year.

Democrats have strongly criticised Donald Trump’s immigration policies, particularly his use of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency within DHS.

Rights organizations have also denounced the crackdown, arguing that it undermines due process and free speech while fostering an unsafe climate, especially for minority communities.

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Trump has defended his actions by saying they aim to improve domestic security and curb illegal immigration.

There was particular scrutiny of ICE after federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens earlier this year in Minnesota.

DHS chief Markwayne Mullin "will be utilizing available funding to recall the entire DHS workforce" to get employees back to work, a DHS spokesperson told the Federal News Network while blaming Democrats for the partial shutdown.

The spokesperson said the workforce's “paychecks are now being processed.”

Pay fears grow for US security workers in shutdown Thousands of employees at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are increasingly uncertain about their pay after being informed that Friday’s paycheck might be their last if the record-long partial government shutdown continues.

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According to U.S. media reports, a government memo warned workers that unless Congress takes action, funding shortfalls could stop future paychecks, adding to the stress of employees already dealing with weeks of disruption.

The notice seemed to apply widely across DHS, but there was immediate confusion about whether Transportation Security Administration officers who are responsible for airport security screening would also be impacted.

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Officials have cautioned that ongoing uncertainty may lead to more staff shortages, which could disrupt travel in the months ahead, particularly during major events like the FIFA World Cup.

Congress is scheduled to return from recess next week, where lawmakers will come under increased pressure to strike an agreement.

DHS chief Markwayne Mullin will be utilizing available funding to recall the entire DHS workforce.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders are considering advancing a funding bill for parts of DHS without Democratic support, but internal disagreements and unclear backing from the White House may make it harder to resolve the shutdown swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The DHS has recalled furloughed workers despite the ongoing government shutdown, indicating the essential nature of their roles.

Uncertainty about pay continues for DHS employees, raising concerns about financial stability amidst the shutdown.

The political landscape remains complicated, with potential funding solutions being considered by lawmakers.