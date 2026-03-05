US deploys laser weapons in Operation Epic Fury against Iranian drones and missiles in Middle East: Report

Iranian weapons debris continues to fall across the Middle East as US and allied forces deploy advanced satellite systems, cyber tools and laser technology, according to reporting by The New York Post.

The Post reported that new-generation laser weaponry has been used as part of Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28, though US and Israeli authorities have not publicly confirmed laser deployment.

US Navy destroyer equipped with HELIOS system Videos released by United States Central Command show a US Navy destroyer operating with the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system.

The system features a steerable head capable of directing an “intense, tightly focused beam” of energy to disable drones and other airborne threats.

According to The Post, the weapon is designed to provide ship-based defense against unmanned aerial systems.

Neither the United States Navy nor Israeli officials have confirmed or denied the operational use of lasers in the campaign.

Israel’s Iron Beam system credited in border incidents Videos from the Israel–Lebanon border reportedly show rockets exploding mid-air shortly after launch.

Military observers have unofficially attributed this to Israel’s advanced laser system known as Iron Beam, though the Israel Defense Forces has not publicly confirmed its deployment in the operation.

The system is designed to intercept rockets and short-range projectiles before they reach their targets.

Massive early strikes and missile destruction According to The Post, during the first 72 hours of the campaign:

-1,700 targets were struck by US forces.

-More than 200 Iranian ballistic missile launchers were destroyed — approximately half of Iran’s reported inventory.

-Dozens of additional launchers were rendered inoperable.

-Hundreds of missiles were reportedly destroyed before launch.

Space-based surveillance critical to operations The United States Space Force, established in 2019, is described as playing a key role in providing real-time intelligence for air and sea operations.

Crews operate inside radar domes, known as radomes, which receive live satellite data to:

-Track missile launches

-Calculate trajectories

-Determine potential impact zones

-Support defensive and offensive decisions

These systems allow forces to identify when to strike and when to take cover.

Cyber operations precede kinetic strikes United States Cyber Command reportedly conducted cyber operations ahead of physical strikes.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine confirmed after the start of Operation Epic Fury that cyber units targeted Iranian infrastructure before airstrikes began.

Before any shots were fired, Cyber Command struck “communications and sensor networks” to “disrupt, disorient and confuse the enemy,” Caine said at a press briefing.

