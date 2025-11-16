US deploys most advanced aircraft carrier in Caribbean Sea – what it implies for Venezuela?

The United States’ most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, marking a conspicuous display of Washington's military power. The deployment immediately raises questions about the full implications of this major influx of troops and weaponry for the Trump administration’s anti-drugs campaign in South America.

Announced by the US military in a statement, the Ford’s arrival is the culmination of the largest build-up of US firepower in the region for a generation. The operation, dubbed “Operation Southern Spear” by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, now involves approximately 12,000 troops across nearly a dozen Navy ships.

The Ford's carrier strike group, which includes squadrons of fighter jets and guided-missile destroyers, transited the Anegada Passage near the British Virgin Islands on Sunday morning, according to a Navy statement. Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta, who commands the group, asserted the deployment would bolster American warships to "protect our nation’s security and prosperity against narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere.”

Pressure Tactic Against Venezuela While the Trump administration insists this is a straightforward counter-narcotics operation, it is widely interpreted as an escalating pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The deployment comes after a period of already heightened military activity; since early September, US strikes have killed at least 80 people in 20 attacks on small vessels accused of transporting drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean. However, the administration has released no evidence to support its assertion that those killed were “narcoterrorists.”

US action looks set to expand, as President Trump has indicated military involvement will move beyond sea strikes, stating the US would "stop the drugs coming in by land.”

The use of aircraft carriers by the US to apply pressure and deter aggression is a long-standing tactic, as their warplanes can strike targets deep inside another country. This is highly relevant in the context of Venezuela, given that Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintains the United States does not recognise Maduro—who was widely accused of stealing last year’s election—as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Rubio has previously branded Venezuela's government a “transshipment organisation” that openly co-operates with drug traffickers.

