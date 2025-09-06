US detains 475 in immigration raid at Georgia's Hyundai plant; South Korea voices concern

In a major raid by US authorities late on September 4, nearly 475 workers were detained at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility under construction in Georgia, according to Reuters. This comes amid President Donald Trump cracks down on migrants across the US, pledging to launch the largest deportation drive in US history.

Steven Schrank, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in Atlanta, stated that Thursday's operation arises from a “criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and serious federal crimes”. "This, in fact, was the largest single site enforcement operation in the history of Homeland Security Investigations," he added in a presser.

They were "illegally present in the United States" and “working unlawfully”, mentioned Schrank. He confirmed, “There was a majority of Korean nationals from the 475.” "We are sending a clear and unequivocal message that those who exploit our workforce, undermine our economy and violate federal laws will be held accountable," he further said.

South Korea reacts South Korean foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong informed reporters, “The economic activities of our investors and the legitimate rights and interests of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed in the course of US law enforcement.”

While calling the number of detained South Koreans as “large", Jaewoong did not give a precise figure, PTI reported.

South Korea, one of the largest economies in Asia, plays a major role in the global automotive and electronics industries, operating numerous manufacturing facilities across the United States. To secure access to the US market and sidestep potential tariffs under Trump administration, South Korean firms have poured billions into building American factories. During a visit last month, President Lee Jae Myung held talks with Trump, and in July, Seoul committed to investing $350 billion in the United States, AFP report noted.

Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea’s largest car manufacturer, started producing electric vehicles a year ago at its $7.6 billion facility, which currently employs around 1,200 workers, as per PTI. The company has also teamed up with LG Energy Solution to construct a nearby battery factory, scheduled to open next year.

Hyundai, in a statement, mentioned it was "closely monitoring" the situation at the scene and “working to understand the specific circumstances”, adding, “as of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company.”

LG Energy Solution asserted it was “gathering all relevant details”, saying, “We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities.”