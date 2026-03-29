US DHS shutdown hits record 44 days as Senate deadlock stalls funding, TSA crisis continues

The partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stretched into its 44th day and becoming the longest funding lapse in US history.

Political standoff deepens Efforts to reopen DHS suffered a major setback after House Republicans pushed through a short-term funding bill that is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

The Senate had earlier approved a bipartisan proposal to fund most DHS operations, excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

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Senate math complicates breakthrough The Senate has repeatedly failed to advance a full funding bill due to the 60-vote threshold required.

Although Republicans hold a narrow 53-47 majority, they still need Democratic support. Democrats, in turn, are demanding strict guardrails on immigration enforcement before backing any comprehensive funding measure.

Air travel disruptions worsen The shutdown is increasingly affecting travelers across the United States, particularly at airport security checkpoints.

Staffing shortages within the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have led to long queues, with wait times stretching into hours at major airports.

Thousands of TSA officers have reported sick or skipped shifts, while hundreds have resigned, citing financial strain as they continue working without pay.

Emergency pay relief for TSA In response to the growing crisis, Donald Trump signed an order directing DHS to compensate TSA workers.

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According to officials, overdue paychecks could begin reaching personnel as early as Monday, offering temporary relief to frontline staff.

ICE continues operations Unlike TSA personnel, ICE agents have continued receiving salaries during the shutdown. Their pay is being drawn from funding allocated under a previous legislative package signed into law by Trump.

No immediate end in sight Prospects for a swift resolution remain bleak. The Senate is not scheduled to reconvene until April 13, while the House is out until April 14.

With both chambers in recess and positions hardening, the DHS shutdown appears set to drag on, prolonging disruption to critical services and adding pressure on lawmakers to find a compromise.

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