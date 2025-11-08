US govt in early talks to buy warehouses as ‘mega detention centres’ for ICE detention of immigrants

The United States government is reportedly considering buying and retrofitting warehouses as detention and holding facilities for immigrants before they are deported from the country, NBC reported citing officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the White House.
Warehouses that were originally designed for use by Amazon and other corporates will be adjusted as holding facilities for use by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it said. The option is under review to “vastly expand” the Trump administration's detention capacity, the official told the publication.
When approached for comment, the White House asked the publication to contact DHS and ICE for an official response on the matter, the report said. It added that the DHS and ICE did not respond to queries.
NBC reached out to Amazon and a spokesperson said that the company is not involved in discussions with the DHS or ICE for warehouses. The representative added that Amazon only leases its own facilities and does not own majority of its warehouse space.
The report added that this is the latest in a series of moves by the Trump administration to ramp up its anti-immigration policy. After US President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, he made good on his promise to mass deport migrants and has undertaken “different approaches with varied success”.
But the report noted that the White House is “frustrated” that ICE has failed to reach daily arrest quotas or hire required personnel. Some senior leaders are being replaced amid the struggles, it added.
Among other attempts, earlier this year, there were plans to hold “tens of thousands” immigrants in tents at US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay (Cuba), but this did not materialise, it said. Later, plans were made to construct tents for 2,000 immigrants in Fort Bliss, Texas, but faced logistical issues. More recently, officials announced state-run detention centres would be run in Louisiana, Indiana, and Florida, it added.
According to an NBC News poll, 50% of registered voters said they view ICE unfavourably, while 39% said they were in favour of the exercise. In the same poll, 51% felt the Trump administration has lived up to their expectations on border security and immigration, while 44% felt the opposite.