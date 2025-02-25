The United States has sided with Russia and split from its European allies in a voting on United Nations resolutions on Ukraine, AP reported. Under President Donald Trump, the US has refused to blame Russia for invading Ukraine in votes on three UN resolutions on February 24. The resolutions, brought up on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sought to end the war.

Further, India, which is close to the US and Russia, and China, a close Russian ally, abstained from voting on the UN's Ukraine war resolutions.

UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions are not legally binding but are seen as a barometer of world opinion. The UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions are legally binding, but the US, Russia, China, Britain and France have veto power.

Donald Trump's US Splits from EU allies — three times The report added that there is a “growing divide” between Trump-led US and its EU allies after the US President began direct negotiations with Russia last week on ending the Ukraine war, much to the consternation of Ukraine and Europe for being excluded.

After the first UN resolution vote by the Security Council, the US and Russia also voted against a Europe-backed resolution of the UNGA, which called Russia the aggressor and demanded immediate withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.

In the third resolution, the US abstained from voting on its own resolution put forward at the UN, after the Europeans, led by France, managed to amend it to tag Russia as the aggressor.

The resolutions incidentally coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron's Washington trip while Donald Trump was hosting him.

UN Rejects US Resolution on Russia-Ukraine war Notably, the 193-member strong UNGA rejected the US proposed resolution, in what the report termed as a “major setback” for the Donald Trump administration. The US proposed resolution was amended, and passed 93-8 with 73 abstentions, with Ukraine voting “yes,” the US abstaining, and Russia voting “no”.

The US followed this up by pushing for a vote in the UNSC, where the 15-member council voted 10-0 with five European countries abstaining – Britain, France, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia.

However, its is not all good news for Ukraine either, while the resolution this time did pass in its favour — 93-18, with 65 abstentions. The numbers in terms of absolute support are much lower than previous votes — where 140 voted in favour of Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression.

US-Ukraine Relations Sour As Trump-Zelenskyy Trade Words Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have had a very shaky start. The war of words has also seen the US President call Zelenskyy “dictator” for postponing elections during war time.

Donald Trump has also echoed Russian propaganda that lays blame on Ukraine for starting the war, warning Zelenkyy to “better move fast” for peace or risk losing his country.

Zelenskyy responded by saying Donald Trump was living in a Russian-made “disinformation space”.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said her country is exercising its “inherent right to self-defense” following Russia’s invasion, which violates the UN Charter’s requirement that countries respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, escalating a simmering conflict since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, following a controversial referendum. Russia has justified the 2022 invasion with President Vladimir Putin accusing NATO of encroaching on its sphere of influence.