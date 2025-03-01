United States President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting turned out to be a disaster on Friday. The two leaders entered into a fiery exchange of words where Donald Trump warned Zelenskyy to not tell America what it is doing

"You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy at one point.

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy war of words | Watch US President Donald Trump was aso joined by US Vice President JD Vance in the meeting where Vance called Zelenskyy's behaviour “as disrespectful” in front of the media.

During the heated conversation, when Zelensky warned the US would “feel it in the future” if it did not continue to support Ukraine. He was abruptly stopped by Trump who said, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem”