‘Don’t tell us what we’re doing’: Donald Trump, Zelenskyy clash in fiery exchange at White House | Watch

United States President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy entered in a war of words at White House on Friday  

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Zelensky and Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine’s mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia(AFP)

United States President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting turned out to be a disaster on Friday. The two leaders entered into a fiery exchange of words where Donald Trump warned Zelenskyy to not tell America what it is doing

"You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy at one point.

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy war of words | Watch

US President Donald Trump was aso joined by US Vice President JD Vance in the meeting where Vance called Zelenskyy's behaviour “as disrespectful” in front of the media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During the heated conversation, when Zelensky warned the US would “feel it in the future” if it did not continue to support Ukraine. He was abruptly stopped by Trump who said, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem”

 

(More to come)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Don’t tell us what we’re doing’: Donald Trump, Zelenskyy clash in fiery exchange at White House | Watch
First Published:1 Mar 2025, 06:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App