US Election 2024: Can Donald Trump vote as a convicted criminal? Here’s what the law says

US Election 2024: If elected, Donald Trump would be the first convicted president, having been found guilty of falsifying records. Florida laws on voting won't apply to him due to a New York statute allowing felons to vote if not incarcerated.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated5 Nov 2024, 09:59 PM IST
US Election 2024: Can Donald Trump vote as a convicted criminal? Here's what the law says

Republican nominee, Donald Trump will be the first convicted individual to become US President and sit in the Oval Office, if he wins the tight race to White House against Democrat Kamala Harris.

The US laws do not prohibit convicted individuals from contesting for Presdiential post. But can the former US President cast his vote as a covicted individual.

As per the law in Trump's home state of Florida, felons are not allowed to vote until they serve the sentence, or in some cases, had their voting rights restored through the State Clemency Board, according to a New York Times report.

But these rules will not apply on Trump. Florida law stipulates that those convicted out of state are beholden to the voting laws of the state in which they were convicted.  

Trump convicted in Manhattan, New York, in May this year. He benefits from a 2021 New York State law that allows felons to vote as long as they are not incarcerated, a CNN report says.

Convicted in New York

The former President was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to a hush-money payment to the adult film starStormy Daniels, making him the first former president to be convicted of felony.

The sentencing in the case is scheduled on November 26. Trump had initially said he planned to vote early but then decided to vote in person on Election Day - today.

During his previous term (2016-2020), Trump became the first president to be impeached twice. First for withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents and then for instigating a ‘coup’ on January 6, 2021 after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Key Takeaways
  • Felons in Florida cannot vote until their sentences are served, but out-of-state convictions are governed by the laws of the state of conviction.
  • New York law permits felons to vote if not currently incarcerated, which applies to Trump’s situation.
  • Trump’s case raises broader questions about the intersection of criminal convictions and political participation.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Can Donald Trump vote as a convicted criminal? Here’s what the law says

