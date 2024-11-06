US election 2024: Democrat Josh Stein wins North Carolina’s governor race. Who is he?

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was elected governor, defeating Republican Mark Robinson. Stein, the state's first Jewish governor, aims to continue Democratic policies on education and abortion, while Robinson faced controversies that weakened his campaign.

AP
Updated6 Nov 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Democrat Josh Stein speaks after he won the North Carolina governor's race, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Democrat Josh Stein speaks after he won the North Carolina governor’s race, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake(REUTERS)

Democratic candidate Josh Stein on Wednesday won the governor race on Tuesday, defeating Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in North Carolina. This victory comes amid recent Republican control over the legislature and appeals courts in North Carolina.

Who is Josh Stein?

Stein, a Harvard-trained lawyer, former state senator and the state’s chief law enforcement officer since 2017, will succeed fellow Democrat Roy Cooper, who was term-limited from seeking reelection. He will be the state’s first Jewish governor. Robinson's campaign was greatly hampered by a damning report in September that he had posted messages on an online pornography website, including that he was a “Black Nazi."

Also Read | Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona US Polls LIVE: Bomb threat disrupts voting

Since 1993, Democrats have controlled the governor’s mansion for all but four years, even though Republicans have held legislative majorities since 2011.

Like Cooper, one of Stein's main responsibilities will likely be using his veto power to block policies he sees as overly conservative. Cooper saw mixed results with this approach during his eight years as governor. Otherwise, Stein’s campaign priorities largely align with Cooper’s, focusing on increasing public school funding, promoting clean energy, and preventing additional abortion restrictions proposed by Republicans.

For months Stein and his allies used television ads and social media to remind voters of previous inflammatory comments that Robinson had made about abortion, women and LGBTQ people that they said made him too extreme to lead a swing state.

Also Read | US Election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump narrowly leads Harris in Pennsylvania

Stein campaigned on his record of suing companies for pollution, opioids and e-cigarette marketing to teens. He also spoke about freedom in terms of public safety and personal health-care decisions, echoing the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris, which spent significant time and resources trying to swing the state’s 16 electoral college votes to Democrats for the first time since 2008.

“We chose hope over hate, competency over chaos,” Stein said Tuesday night at his watch party in Raleigh, where he was introduced by Cooper. “Because that’s who we are as North Carolinians”

Stein’s campaign dramatically outraised and outspent Robinson, who was seeking to become the state’s first Black governor.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS election 2024: Democrat Josh Stein wins North Carolina’s governor race. Who is he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.15
    09:41 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.23%)

    Infosys share price

    1,790.15
    09:41 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    36.35 (2.07%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,599.85
    09:41 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.45 (0.68%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.35
    09:41 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mankind Pharma share price

    2,743.55
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    29.15 (1.07%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,329.00
    09:32 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    230.05
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -4.95 (-2.11%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.15
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.3 (-7.56%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    402.60
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -14.65 (-3.51%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,134.45
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -98.6 (-3.05%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    317.05
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -8.25 (-2.54%)
    More from Top Losers

    CCL Products India share price

    724.95
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    56.55 (8.46%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,650.00
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    333.3 (6.27%)

    GAIL India share price

    207.45
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    11.05 (5.63%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,180.35
    09:33 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    148.45 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.