US Elections 2024: Leonardo DiCaprio endorsed Kamala Harris for president just days before the US elections, highlighting her focus on climate related issues

US Elections 2024: With less than a week left for the US Presidential election 2024, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ fame Leonardo DiCaprio endorsed Kamala Harris for President, in an Instagram video released on Friday, October 25 (local time). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Oscar wining actor, who has been an outspoken advocate of climate change, viewed Kamala Harris as one who ‘could save the economy’, and ‘the planet.’

Leonardo DiCaprio begins his criticising Donald Trump’s approach to the climate crisis, stating that Trump “continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy, we need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves," DiCaprio said in the video posted to Instagram. “That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris," he added.

DiCaprio continued by praising Harris’ “significant climate action," and her goals to achieve ‘net zero emissions by 2050’ by building a green economy that he says will “save our planet."

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris Leonardo DiCaprio's endorsement of Kamala Harris, is only the latest in the Democrat's long list of supporters. Over the last few months, big names in the Hollywood have weighed in their support for the US Vice President, hoping their backing can move the needle on November 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamala Harris's list of supporters include Beyoncé, Tayor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem, to name a few. While some expressed their support for the Democrat through a rap, some, for instance, Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker listed out ‘31 reasons’ why she supports Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Republican nominee Donald Trump's celebrity supporters include Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr and Kid Rock. In December 2016, DiCaprio and the head of his eponymous foundation had met with Trump, then president-elect, to discuss how jobs centered on preserving the environment could boost the economy, reported AP.