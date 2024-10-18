US Election 2024: Donald Trump did not lose 2020 election, asserts Republican VP candidate JD Vance

JD Vance is running for vice president, and his current position highlights his unwavering support for Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 election.

Ravi Hari
Published18 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
JD Vance’s clear stance at the rally marks a shift from his previous reluctance to engage with the question of Trump’s election defeat.
JD Vance's clear stance at the rally marks a shift from his previous reluctance to engage with the question of Trump's election defeat.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance on Thursday firmly asserted his belief that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential election. 

During a rally in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the Republican Veep candidate JD Vance reaffirmed his belief that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election. Speaking at the rally, Vance faced questions about his stance on the contentious issue.

When asked by a reporter what message it sends to independent voters when he avoids answering whether Trump lost, Vance replied emphatically, “I’ve answered this question directly a million times. No. I think there are serious problems in 2020. So, did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use.”

He reiterated his position, emphasising that he doesn’t require consensus on his views. “But look, I really couldn’t care less if you agree with me or disagree with me on this issue,” he added.

Vance's comments were a strong support of Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged, even though there is no evidence to back this up.

Vance has often faced questions regarding Trump’s allegations of election fraud. During a previous debate with Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, he refrained from directly addressing the question of Trump’s loss, which led to criticism from Walz. 

In the vice-presidential debate on October 1, Vance attempted to shift the conversation away from Trump’s claims, stating, “Tim, I’m focused on the future,” a response Walz interpreted as a non-answer.

In a New York Times interview published last week, Vance evaded questions about the 2020 election multiple times, raising further speculation about his true stance.

Historically, Vance has been known as a “never Trump guy”. He openly criticised Donald Trump but has since changed his stance, asserting that the election was stolen from Trump. 

Vance’s stance at the rally indicates a shift from his earlier hesitance to engage with the topic of Trump’s election defeat.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Donald Trump did not lose 2020 election, asserts Republican VP candidate JD Vance

