Kamala Harris won Pennsylvania? US media ‘accidentally’ airs poll results

WNEP-TV mistakenly aired random test results showing Kamala Harris winning Pennsylvania ahead of the November 5 election. The broadcaster clarified the numbers were generated for equipment testing and did not reflect actual votes, following backlash from viewers.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
A screengrab from a viral video reveals that ABC Network 'accidentally' aired poll results showing Kamala Harris winning the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. (Photo: X)
A screengrab from a viral video reveals that ABC Network ’accidentally’ aired poll results showing Kamala Harris winning the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. (Photo: X)

US Election 2024: As excitement builds for the November 5 US Presidential election 2024, ABC affiliate WNEP-TV mistakenly aired poll results indicating Vice President Kamala Harris winning Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state.

Also Read: US Election 2024 Live Updates: Donald Trump boards garbage truck ‘in honour of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’

Videos circulating on X displayed Harris leading with 52% of the vote against Republican challenger Donald Trump’s 47%.

Watch the video here:

 

This picture appeared during the station's Sunday coverage of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, leading to a wave of online backlash against the network.

‘Shouldn't have appeared on screen…’

WNEP-TV has since clarified that the numbers were “randomly generated” for equipment testing and did not reflect any actual vote count.

Also Read: Donald Trump says China’s Xi Jinping will bully Kamala Harris ‘like a baby’: ‘Take away all candy…’

“Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did,” the broadcast station reportedly told Daily Mail about the ‘glitch.’ The broadcaster clarified the slip-up that caused a stir on social media, explaining that the numbers aired were purely “randomly generated test results” without connection to actual vote counts.

Apology issued. (Photo: X)

“The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night,” they added.

Not ‘first time’

Flashing poll results is not a first-time mistake by the company. On October 29, 2020, ABC station in Detroit accidentally aired election results during an episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ mistakenly showing Trump winning Michigan.

What does the poll predict about Pennsylvania?

A new CNN poll released on Wednesday indicates that Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump are tied in Pennsylvania, just days before the November 5 election.

Also Read: US Elections 2024: With November 5 poll looming, Donald Trump intensifies rallies—but where is Ivanka?

Harris leads Trump by 48% to 43% among likely voters in Michigan and by 51% to 45% in Wisconsin—two key battleground states referred to as the “blue wall,” which played a crucial role in President Joe Biden's victory in 2020, Reuters reported.

In Pennsylvania, the third “blue wall” state, the poll shows Harris and Trump in a dead heat at 48%. With its 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is a significant prize in the race for the White House.

Also Read: US Election 2024: Tight battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in THESE swing states

Interviews were conducted Oct. 23-28 online and by telephone with 726 likely voters in Michigan, 819 in Pennsylvania and 736 in Wisconsin, CNN said. The margin of error was plus or minus 5 percentage points, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsKamala Harris won Pennsylvania? US media ‘accidentally’ airs poll results

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    421.85
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -5.3 (-1.24%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    177.55
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Cipla share price

    1,540.05
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    122.6 (8.65%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.05
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    0.1 (0.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,892.95
    09:30 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    95.2 (3.4%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    707.45
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -56.7 (-7.42%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    185.10
    09:30 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -8.15 (-4.22%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    155.00
    09:30 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -6.15 (-3.82%)

    Mphasis share price

    2,915.00
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -96.35 (-3.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,537.00
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    119.55 (8.43%)

    Redington India share price

    194.00
    09:30 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    11.2 (6.13%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,108.60
    09:30 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    61.6 (5.88%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,586.75
    09:31 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    179.65 (5.27%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.000.00
      Chennai
      80,481.000.00
      Delhi
      80,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.