US Election 2024: ‘Buy American and Hire American’ — Will H-1B visa turn ‘cold’ if Donald Trump wins?

The outcome of the US presidential election may affect employment-based immigration, particularly H-1B visas. If Donald Trump wins, past restrictive policies could return, potentially leading to increased scrutiny and denial rates for H-1B and L-1 visas.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
This shift insulates these firms from potential spikes in denial rates, as they have increasingly localized their workforce in the US. Photo: AFP
This shift insulates these firms from potential spikes in denial rates, as they have increasingly localized their workforce in the US. Photo: AFP(AFP)

The outcome of the upcoming US presidential election could have major implications for employment-based immigration, particularly with regard to H-1B visas, a report by JM Financial highlighted.

Also Read: US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: ‘Will put tariff on Mexico to stop flow of fentanyl into United States,’ says Trump

The report noted that if Donald Trump were to regain power, his administration's previous restrictive policies could resurface, potentially leading to increased scrutiny and denial rates for H-1B and L-1 visas, ANI reported.

During his first term, initial denial rates for H-1B visas surged from 4 per cent to 17 per cent, while L-1 visa denials rose from 12 per cent to 28 per cent. This trend could re-emerge, impacting IT services firms that heavily rely on these visas.

Also Read: US visa: H-1B & L-1 new rules to be out on July 8; hefty extension fee on cards— impact on Indians, other details here

The report said, “In his first term, Trump, through his executive order E.O.13788 “Buy American and Hire American,” increased restrictions on H-1B visas.”

However, the landscape has shifted since Trump's first term. Many IT services companies have significantly reduced their reliance on H-1B visas, with estimates indicating that the proportion of visa-dependent employees has dropped from 65 per cent to below 50 per cent in recent years.

Also Read: US Election 2024: In all swing states, why Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are eyeing Pennsylvania the most?

This shift insulates these firms from potential spikes in denial rates as they have increasingly localised their workforce in the US.

Moreover, Trump's administration previously attempted to implement policies that would raise minimum wage requirements for H-1B visa holders, pricing some employers out of the market.

Although these measures were blocked in court, they could serve as precursors to more restrictive policies if Trump returns to office. Current analyses show that H-1B wages are already 25-35 per cent above prevailing wages, making claims of wage suppression increasingly difficult to substantiate.

Also Read: US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump’s call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely?

The report suggested that “while a Trump presidency may be headline-negative, its impact on Indian IT services players will likely be limited.” In contrast, the report views a Harris presidency as maintaining the “status quo” on immigration policy.

Additionally, the evolving legislative landscape, including bipartisan bills aimed at reforming the immigration system, could also play a significant role in shaping the future of high-skilled immigration in the US.

 (With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: ‘Buy American and Hire American’ — Will H-1B visa turn ‘cold’ if Donald Trump wins?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.75
    11:44 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.8 (1.91%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.30
    11:44 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -5.75 (-2.02%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    252.15
    11:44 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.24%)

    Tata Motors share price

    825.60
    11:44 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    1.5 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.05
    11:40 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.4 (0.94%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,692.75
    11:42 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -104 (-5.79%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,621.35
    11:42 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -91.4 (-5.34%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,138.95
    11:42 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -221.15 (-5.07%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,549.70
    11:42 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -81 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    683.50
    11:42 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    29.95 (4.58%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    809.05
    11:39 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    26.65 (3.41%)

    Redington India share price

    195.45
    11:42 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    6.45 (3.41%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    152.35
    11:41 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.95 (3.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.