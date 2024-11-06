US Election 2024: Republicans flipped two Democratic seats – West Virginia and Ohio – and also won an unexpectedly close race in Nebraska to gain majority in the US Senate.

Republicans regained control of the US Senate on Wednesday, while control of the House of Representatives remains up for grabs. Republicans flipped two Democratic seats – West Virginia and Ohio – which gave them at least a 51-seat majority even as a handful of key races remained toss ups. The GOP (Grand Old Party or Republicans) also won an unexpectedly close race in Nebraska that brought the over the finish line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority in the US Senate. The latest tally by the Associated Press showed the Republicans winning 51 seats, bringing Democrats down to 42. The race on seven seats is to be called. These include Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada. It’s possible Republicans could pick up more seats.

Democrats did hold on to a seat in Maryland, where Angela Alsobrooks defeated former Governor Larry Hogan, becoming the first Black woman to represent the state in the Senate. Two Black women, Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester, won US Senate seats representing Maryland and Delaware. Only 12 Black people have served in the Senate, and only three of them have been women. Never before have two Black women been seated at the same time, Bloomberg reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But how important US Senate election matter? Republicans flipping party control of the upper chamber gives the GOP a major power centre in Washington. They will now have a lead role in confirming the next president’s Cabinet, as well as any Supreme Court justice if there is a vacancy.

Meanwhile, the CBS news reported that the Republican victory will have major implications for the new administration — either bolstering the president's agenda, or serving as a blockade for the opposing party.