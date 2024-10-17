US Election 2024: Donald Trump to work as fry cook at McDonald’s; social media reacts with humour and criticism

As former US President Donald Trump plans to work a shift as a fry cook at McDonald’s in Pennsylvania on Sunday, social media platform X is abuzz with reactions. The move is widely viewed as a stunt mocking Vice President Kamala Harris's reported claims about her previous employment at the fast-food chain.

Users on X responded with a wide range of emotions, from scepticism to amusement, offering a mix of humour, doubt, and criticism regarding Trump’s motives. The news has sparked both light-hearted banter and sharp criticism

One user humorously remarked, “Trump was convinced McDonald’s was named after him,” while another playfully asked, “Should he try the Kai Cenat meal?” One user quipped, “Of course Donald Trump knows the McDonald’s menu better than anybody else. If we ever see the results of his medical exam (done by a real doctor, not a quack!), I’m sure we’ll learn that his blood type is Big Mac.” Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “I don’t think there’s anyone who doubts that Donald Trump knows the McDonald’s menu very well.” The Republican Presidential nominee's move was further supported by a user who stated, “I’m on the Donald Trump Diet, so it might be McDonald’s.”

However, not all reactions were light-hearted. Critics voiced concerns about the implications of Trump’s stunt, questioning its relevance to his qualifications for the presidency. One user questioned, asking, “So, Donald Trump working at McDonald’s this weekend is supposed to show Kamala Harris he’s clocked the most hours in. How exactly does this prove to Americans that he’s the most competent candidate for POTUS?”

Another one expressed frustration with Trump’s approach, suggesting that he might be attempting to distract from more substantive policy discussions. “It feels like we’re seeing more distractions than real debate,” the user commented.