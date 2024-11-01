US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

Former President Trump pledged to protect Hindu Americans from the radical left ahead of the presidential elections, aiming to strengthen ties with India and Prime Minister Modi. He condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh and criticized Biden and Harris for neglecting Hindu issues.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S. October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S. October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, former US President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard the interests of Hindu Americans, protecting them from the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."

In a bid to strengthen ties with India, Trump also expressed his desire to boost partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as a "good friend."

Sharing a post on X, Trump wrote, “We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”

The former President also condemned the violence against the Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”

Trump also criticised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and said that they have ignored Hindus globally and in the United States. He said, "It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!"

Trump's criticism also extended to other areas, including economic policies. He said, "Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before--and we will Make America Great Again."

He also extended his Diwali wishes and said, “Also, Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!”

 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST
US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from 'radical left'

      Popular in News

