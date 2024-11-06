US election 2024: Trump ahead of Harris in swing states, wins North Carolina Georgia; check who is leading from where

Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, according to projections from Edison Research, bringing him closer to an unexpected political comeback. The outcome, however, remained undecided in six other key states likely to determine the final winner.

Who is leading from where? According to Spectator Index data, Trump is currently leading in one more states, while Harris is ahead in three others. Nevada is still undecided.

Arizona - Harris leading

Georgia - Trump leading

Michigan - Harris leading

Nevada - No results yet

North Carolina - Trump leading

Pennsylvania - Trump leading

Wisconsin - Harris leading

Meanwhile some other report suggest that Trump is leading in 6 states.

Exit polls have forecasted a nearly even divide between the two candidates in the seven critical battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — which could ultimately determine the election's outcome. These closely contested states, home to a mix of divided voters, are receiving significant campaign attention and funding as each candidate aims to win over undecided voters on key issues like the economy, now a top priority for many. Final results may not be immediately available on Election Day, as these swing states will need time to complete vote counting.

Trump or Harris? As polling stations opened, Democratic vice president Harris, 60, and Republican former president Trump, 78, were dead-even in the tightest and most volatile White House contest of modern times.

The bitter rivals had spent their final day of the campaign frenetically working to get their supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome.

But despite head-spinning twists in the campaign -- from Harris's dramatic entrance when President Joe Biden dropped out in July, to Trump riding out two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction -- nothing has broken the opinion poll deadlock.