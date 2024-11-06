US election 2024: Trump ahead of Harris in swing states, wins North Carolina Georgia; check who is leading from where

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in North Carolina, edging closer to a political comeback with 227 Electoral College votes. Despite uncertainty in six states, he showed strength nationwide, particularly among Hispanic voters and those prioritizing the economy, who favored him significantly.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated6 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
US election 2024: Donald Trump win North Carolina
US election 2024: Donald Trump win North Carolina(Getty Images via AFP)

Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, according to projections from Edison Research, bringing him closer to an unexpected political comeback. The outcome, however, remained undecided in six other key states likely to determine the final winner.

Who is leading from where?

According to Spectator Index data, Trump is currently leading in one more states, while Harris is ahead in three others. Nevada is still undecided. 

Arizona - Harris leading

Georgia - Trump leading

Michigan - Harris leading

Nevada - No results yet

North Carolina - Trump leading

Pennsylvania - Trump leading

Wisconsin - Harris leading

Meanwhile some other report suggest that Trump is leading in 6 states. 

Exit polls have forecasted a nearly even divide between the two candidates in the seven critical battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — which could ultimately determine the election's outcome. These closely contested states, home to a mix of divided voters, are receiving significant campaign attention and funding as each candidate aims to win over undecided voters on key issues like the economy, now a top priority for many. Final results may not be immediately available on Election Day, as these swing states will need time to complete vote counting.

Trump or Harris? 

As polling stations opened, Democratic vice president Harris, 60, and Republican former president Trump, 78, were dead-even in the tightest and most volatile White House contest of modern times.

The bitter rivals had spent their final day of the campaign frenetically working to get their supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome.

But despite head-spinning twists in the campaign -- from Harris's dramatic entrance when President Joe Biden dropped out in July, to Trump riding out two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction -- nothing has broken the opinion poll deadlock.

Tens of millions of voters are expected to cast their ballots, on top of the 83 million who have already voted early.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS election 2024: Trump ahead of Harris in swing states, wins North Carolina Georgia; check who is leading from where

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.65
    11:22 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.12%)

    Infosys share price

    1,808.30
    11:22 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    54.5 (3.11%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,599.90
    11:22 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.5 (0.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.50
    11:22 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.8 (-1.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,259.65
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    227.75 (7.51%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,369.35
    11:07 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    48.55 (3.68%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    234.75
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.11%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,325.85
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -7.25 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    516.80
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.65 (-7.62%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    401.60
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.65 (-3.75%)

    Timken India share price

    3,319.95
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -100.2 (-2.93%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,676.10
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1280.1 (8.89%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,259.65
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    227.75 (7.51%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,122.15
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    74.3 (7.09%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,676.55
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    359.85 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.