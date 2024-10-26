US Election 2024: From crazy quotes to McDonald’s punchlines: Walz delivers epic jabs at Trump

  • At a Wisconsin rally where early voting began, Governor Tim Walz mocked former President Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of stamina in a presidential campaign. He claimed Trump lacks stamina, referencing his rambling speech patterns.

Ravi Hari
Published26 Oct 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the press after early voting at the Ramsey County Elections office in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the press after early voting at the Ramsey County Elections office in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)(AP)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, speaking to reporters after voting early in Minnesota, expressed concerns about former President Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding the military and service members. Walz characterized the last 24 hours as “a bit shaking,” following a report in The Atlantic that highlighted Trump’s rhetoric, which he described as indicative of Trump’s “descension into madness.”

Donald Trump made it very clear that this is an election about Donald Trump taking full control of the military to use against his political enemies, taking full control of the Department of Justice to prosecute those who disagree with him, taking full control of the media on what is told and what is told to the American public,” Walz stated, emphasizing the implications of Trump's comments.

Referencing remarks made by Trump about Hitler, as reported by his former chief of staff John Kelly, Walz underscored the warnings being issued by those who previously worked with Trump. “The opportunity here and the absolute requirement of Americans is to understand that this rhetoric has not been used in this country, certainly not by a party's presidential nominee, and the opportunity here is to elect Kamala Harris,” he asserted.

Also Read | JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

Walz echoed Kelly's sentiments about Trump’s understanding of the Constitution, declaring, “Donald Trump doesn't understand the Constitution nor does he respect the rule of law. If there was ever a red line, he has stepped across it.” He concluded his remarks with a call to the American public, urging them to scrutinize Trump’s statements: “Go look. Go see what he's saying and watch this descension.”

Later, during a rally in Wisconsin alongside former President Barack Obama, Walz took aim at Trump’s physical and mental fitness for office. He asserted that running a campaign and serving as president requires “stamina,” which he claimed Trump lacks.

Also Read | Harris outlines peace strategy to end Israel-Hamas conflict after Sinwar’s death

“He has been rambling more than the normal rambling,” Walz said, jokingly referring to Trump’s hairstyle: “He calls it the weave. Donald, c’mon, we know there is only one weave that you know anything about — and it is not this.”

Commenting on Trump’s reluctance to participate in a second debate with Harris, Walz suggested that being “whipped that hard” would deter anyone from returning for more.

Also Read | Trump denies praise for Hitler’s Generals amid explosive new report

In a light-hearted jab at Trump’s recent visit to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Walz remarked, “They found him an apron his size and put it on him,” adding that Trump might have confused the visit for a Halloween costume party given his recent forgetfulness.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: From crazy quotes to McDonald’s punchlines: Walz delivers epic jabs at Trump

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.