US Election 2024: From crazy quotes to McDonald’s punchlines: Walz delivers epic jabs at Trump

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, speaking to reporters after voting early in Minnesota, expressed concerns about former President Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding the military and service members. Walz characterized the last 24 hours as “a bit shaking,” following a report in The Atlantic that highlighted Trump’s rhetoric, which he described as indicative of Trump’s “descension into madness.”

“Donald Trump made it very clear that this is an election about Donald Trump taking full control of the military to use against his political enemies, taking full control of the Department of Justice to prosecute those who disagree with him, taking full control of the media on what is told and what is told to the American public,” Walz stated, emphasizing the implications of Trump's comments.

Referencing remarks made by Trump about Hitler, as reported by his former chief of staff John Kelly, Walz underscored the warnings being issued by those who previously worked with Trump. “The opportunity here and the absolute requirement of Americans is to understand that this rhetoric has not been used in this country, certainly not by a party's presidential nominee, and the opportunity here is to elect Kamala Harris,” he asserted.

Walz echoed Kelly's sentiments about Trump’s understanding of the Constitution, declaring, “Donald Trump doesn't understand the Constitution nor does he respect the rule of law. If there was ever a red line, he has stepped across it.” He concluded his remarks with a call to the American public, urging them to scrutinize Trump’s statements: “Go look. Go see what he's saying and watch this descension.”

Later, during a rally in Wisconsin alongside former President Barack Obama, Walz took aim at Trump’s physical and mental fitness for office. He asserted that running a campaign and serving as president requires “stamina,” which he claimed Trump lacks.

“He has been rambling more than the normal rambling,” Walz said, jokingly referring to Trump’s hairstyle: “He calls it the weave. Donald, c’mon, we know there is only one weave that you know anything about — and it is not this.”

Commenting on Trump’s reluctance to participate in a second debate with Harris, Walz suggested that being “whipped that hard” would deter anyone from returning for more.

Also Read | Trump denies praise for Hitler’s Generals amid explosive new report